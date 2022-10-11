If you’re planning to buy new headphones, you’re in luck because with the launch of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, dubbed as October Prime Day, rival retailers like Best Buy are rolling out their own Prime Day deals. These include discounts on a wide range of headphones from different brands, so it’s just a matter of looking through all the offers for the pair that match your needs and budget. To save you time from going through the Best Buy Prime Day sale, we’ve rounded up the five most attractive headphone deals from the retailer, though you should hurry if you want to avail of any one of these because stocks are going quickly.

Sony WH-XB910N — $200, was $250

The Sony WH-XB910N are wireless headphones that offer noise canceling, which is one of the important features to consider, according to our headphone buying guide. These headphones also come with Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which restores digital tracks to sound more similar to their original, high-quality recordings. The Sony WH-XB910N can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and can replenish 4.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. You can wear them all day, and you won’t mind because the soft earpads are made of comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $229, was $329

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones also offer noise cancellation, which isn’t surprising because Bose pioneered the technology. These headphones use six microphones and enhanced signal processing to block external noise and also activate Aware Mode which lets you listen to your surroundings when needed without having to take them off. The Bose QuietComfort 45, which offer improved comfort and durability through an updated design, can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge, with USB-C charging restoring 2.5 hours’ worth of usage after just 15 minutes.

Sennheiser Momentum — $250, was $400

The Sennheiser Momentum wireless headphones feature a sheep leather headband and earpads that will conform to the shape of your head for a comfortable fit, so you won’t mind wearing them throughout the day. If its battery gets depleted, you can switch to a wired connection through its USB-C port. The headphones also offer active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone to access your preferred digital assistant, and personalization and updates through the Smart Control app.

Bose 700 — $269, was $379

The Bose 700 wireless headphones offer excellent noise canceling, which makes them perfect for traveling so that you can focus on your music or the show that you’re watching to pass the time. The headphones offer 11 levels of noise cancellation, with the option for full transparency so that you can hear what’s going on around you without taking them off, as well as Conversation Mode which pauses your music with just one click. The Bose 700 can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, with a 15-minute charge replenishing 3.5 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $350, was $400

When looking through Prime Day headphone deals, the Sony WH-1000XM5 should always be at the top of your list. We consider them the best headphones in the market, as they provide excellent sound and noise canceling, with a comfortable fit and clear call quality. You can get up to 30 hours of battery life from a fully charged Sony WH-1000XM5, with three hours of usage replenished after just three minutes of charging. The modern design also turns heads, as it looks very classy without the traditional metal headband and earcup forks.

