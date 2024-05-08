 Skip to main content
The best headphones of 2024 have a $50 discount today

By
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Sony

If you’re planning to buy new headphones, we can’t recommended the Sony WH-1000XM5 enough, especially now that they’re available from Best Buy for only $350. The $50 in savings on their original price of $400 may not look like much, but you shouldn’t pass up a chance to take advantage of any discount on what we deemed the “best headphones, period.” Stock for this sale may be sold out as soon as tomorrow, so if you’re interested, you should complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 reign over our roundup of the best headphones for a long list of reasons, beginning with the excellent sound that they provide so that you can better enjoy your favorite playlists. The wireless headphones also come with best-in-class active noise cancellation, for times when you want to block the sounds around you so that you can focus on what you’re watching, and a battery that can last up to 30 hours from a single charge. The Sony WH-1000XM5 support Bluetooth multipoint connections so you can pair them with more than one device at a time, and they offer hands-free access to your preferred voice assistant.

If you’re not sure whether to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 over their cheaper predecessor, our Sony WH-1000XM5 versus Sony WH-1000XM4 comparison outlines why you should shell out for the newer version of the wireless headphones. They’re lighter and feature new synthetic leather so they’re more comfortable to wear, their quick-charge capability is improved, their noise-canceling performance is superior, and their call and sound quality are better.

Best Buy’s offer for the Sony WH-1000XM5 is one of the most attractive headphone deals in the market today. The $50 discount, which lowers their price to $350 from $400, isn’t the largest out there, but the savings are a huge bonus while you’re purchasing these feature-packed wireless headphones. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain disappears though, so if you want to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for cheaper than usual, add them to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

