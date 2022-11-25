Bose Black Friday deals: Save on headphones and speakers

The biggest shopping event of the year has finally arrived, with Black Friday underway and Cyber Week to follow. If you’re looking to pick up a Bose speaker or a pair of headphones, now is the perfect time to do it. The best part about shopping online today is that you can avoid the usual rush in stores, with everything shipped right to your doorstep. If you’re feeling frisky and still want to go out, you can always pick up your items at a local store — most retailers offer this option. To make your hunt for good gear a little easier, we’ve collected some of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find on Bose products. Seriously, you’ll want to take a look at these Bose Black Friday deals, below.

Top 5 Bose Black Friday Deals

Bose SoundLink Color II — $80, was $130

If you like lounging around your pool at home while listening to some tunes, the Bose SoundLink Color II is a great option to grab during these Black Friday deals. Not only that, but the whole thing is enveloped in this lovely silicone garb that gives it an IPX7 rating, which means up to 3 feet of submersion, so splashes of water won’t bother it. There are also some nice convenience features, like NFC pairing, stereo pairing with another speaker, a 3.5mm auxiliary jack, and both Google Assistant and Siri command. With an eight-hour battery life and the ability to work with various Bose speakers, it might be worth looking at other great Bose Speaker deals to pair with the SoundLink Color II.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds — $179, was $199

If you don’t want the world to know what you’re listening to and you’re OK with earbuds, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds do what is advertised and is one of the better Bose Black Friday deals. While they don’t have the industry’s best noise cancellation, it’s still pretty good to the point where you won’t be bothered by outside noise. The transparency mode is also useful if you’re outside the house and want some awareness. As for battery life, you get roughly six hours with the ability to charge two hours in 15 minutes and a further 18 hours worth of charge in the case. You also get 30 feet of distance with Bluetooth 5.1, and tap controls to make life easier when you don’t have the phone around. Of course, if you want the latest Bose has to offer in earbud technology, you might want to look at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as an alternative.

Bose Bluetooth Soundbar — $200, was $280

If you’re looking for some great Black Friday Soundbar deals, this Bluetooth model is a great option that won’t have you lose a chunk of your net worth. One of the neat features you’ll get here is the dialogue mode audio boost, which helps clarify the vocals by boosting the audio range they’re in. Of course, it’s just as good for music, and with its surprisingly powerful bass, you won’t feel like you’re missing out when the beat drops. Its small form factor can fit even under smaller TVs, and it’s even Roku TV-ready, meaning you can control it from the Roku TV interface if you have one. You also get an ARC HDMI, which you don’t always see in the price range.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II — $230, was $330

The Revolve+ II has a lot of similarities with its slightly fancier version that made it on our list of best portable smart speakers and is one of the nicer Bose Black Friday deals for portable speakers. While most portable speakers tend to face a specific direction, the Revolve+ II eschews that boringness and manages blast out audio in 360 degrees while maintaining great audio fidelity. It comes with a carrying handle, which is unique, and has a whopping 17 hours or so of battery life so that you can use it pretty much anywhere. It also has great convenience features like NFC pairing, a built-in microphone for Google Assistant or Siri, and Stereo Mode if you connect two. That said, it comes with a micro-USB charging port, which is a bit of a letdown but not a dealbreaker.

Bose QuietComfort 45 — $249, was $329

While there are a lot of great Black Friday headphone deals floating around, you probably won’t find a better one than this QuietComfort 45 from Bose, at least if you don’t want to go with an Apple AirPods Max. The QC 45 is often placed in the same bracket as Sony’s WH-1000XM4, so they’re a great pair of headphones in audio fidelity and active noise cancellation, although it’s not as good as Sony’s ANC. Battery life is also impressive, with 24 hours to work with and the ability to charge it up to three hours in 15 minutes if you’re in a pinch. We also especially like the comfort, something Bose knows how to do quite well, and if you’re a fan of buttons, the ones on the QC 45 are big and easy to use.

More Bose Black Friday Deals

Live Last updated November 25, 2022 6:55 AM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations