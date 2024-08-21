 Skip to main content
Right now, Best Buy’s Tech Fest is going on and, coincidentally or not, there’s also a great deal on the original Bose QuietComfort headphones. The headphones, which feature a delightful combo of soft earpads and active noise cancellation, pair well with laptops for college — they work well for long sessions and help you tune out the world to focus on what matters most. And now with this deal you can get them for just $249. That’s $100 off of the typical $349 you might otherwise find them at. Tap the button below to grab your pair at this price now, or keep reading to see what they’re capable of.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort

You may have heard of the from us before, as they’re our favorite noise-canceling headphones. Unfortunately, that can also mean they’re quite expensive. This deal on the standard model of the Bose QuietComfort delivers a similar design at a price point $100 lower.

One of the biggest worries in getting a “standard” model over an ultra or pro model is the fear that you might be losing out on something essential. However, the Bose QuietComfort have all of the trappings of standard noise-cancelation headphones. You’ll get the zen of microphone-powered active noise cancelation, an ‘Aware’ mode that brings in the outside world when you’re ready for it, and soft earpads that not only allow for lengthy sessions, but also provide passive ambient noise dampening. Plus, the headphones’ 24 hour battery life and 30 foot range will allow you to spend extended, comfortable time with them.

Don’t need any more convincing? Tap the button below to get your Bose QuietComfort for just $249. Again, that’s $100 off of the usual $349 if you get them with this deal that we expect might end by August 25. Or, check out more Bose headphone deals to see what you can get off of entries in the rest of the series, should you be more interested in them. Finally, if you don’t see anything that you like, you can always check out headphone deals at large, possibly snagging a hot deal that you’ll like even more from yet another brand.

