Bose speaker deals: Incredible sound systems starting at $100

Whether you’re looking for something for your home theater or something portable you can take with you on the road, Bose has something to offer. It’s always in competition to be one of the best speaker brands, and it offers several models that can compete with best Bluetooth speakers and several more that compare well to many of the best speakers. It isn’t that often there’s significant discounts available on Bose products, but we’ve been able to track down a few taking place right now. From parties to beach days to movie nights, Bose makes great speakers to keep the soundtrack going. Read on for more details on Bose speaker deals that are right for your needs.

Bose SoundLink Micro — $100, was $120

The Bose SoundLink Micro is one of the most affordable ways to get a Bose product into your home. It’s compact but powerful, producing loud, clear sound with good bass for such a small speaker. It has a rugged design that’s made to go with you anywhere, including on bike rides and long hikes. This speaker has been rigorously tested to hold up to IP67 standards, which makes it waterproof, dustproof, and protected from extreme temperatures, substances, and other liquids.

Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition — $166, was $199

The Bose SoundLink Mini II is a sleek, durable Bluetooth speaker with a lightweight design and low profile. It’s a good speaker to leave in place anywhere around the house, or to move around from one location to another. It delivers big sound and deep bass and even has a built-in microphone for speakerphone access and utilizing your phone’s voice assistant. This speaker works with voice commands for easy Bluetooth pairing and it’s able to pair with several devices at a time.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II — $180, was $220

With the Bose SoundLink Revolve II you’re getting a deep, loud, and immersive speaker that works just as well with a home theater as it does jamming out on the patio. It delivers true 360-degree sound for consistent, uniform coverage, no matter what kind of audio you may be playing. You can place it in the center of any room and give everyone the same experience, which makes it a great speaker to pair with your home theater on movie nights. It’s also the kind of speaker you could connect to one of the best music streaming services and plop in the middle of the room when hosting parties or other gatherings.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II — $250, was $330

A step up in audio quality over the SoundLink Revolve II, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing Bluetooth speaker from Bose. It’s engineered to spread deep sound in every direction, allowing you to set it in the center of any room to give everyone around the same listening experience. It has a flexible handle that makes it easy to move or toss into the car, and the battery is capable of reaching up to 17 hours of life on a single charge. This speaker works with voice prompts, and it can even pair with a second SoundLink Revolve+ II for stereo sound.

Bose S1 Pro — $599, was $699

The Bose S1 Pro is a combination Bluetooth speaker and P.A. system made for parties, outdoor gatherings, and any time that deserves better sound. It’s a perfect combination of portability and performance, producing big sound on all occasions. You can use it to stream music, make announcements with a microphone, or even play music with connected instruments. This speaker is designed to be out and about, as it features a lightweight, rugged design with a built-in handle that makes it easy to carry and transport from one place to another.

Bose Surround Sound Speakers 700 — $599, was $799

No home theater is complete without some surround sound, and the Bose Surround Sound Speakers 700 are a good option to get things going. They drop you right into the middle of your favorite movie action, delivering Bose’s most premium surround sound available. They blend in easily to any home’s aesthetic and acoustic situation, and because they connect to your home theater wirelessly, all you have to do is plug them in and connect them to a Bose soundbar over Bluetooth to get the show going.

