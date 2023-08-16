 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose speaker deals: Incredible sound systems starting at $100

Andrew Morrisey
By

Whether you’re looking for something for your home theater or something portable you can take with you on the road, Bose has something to offer. It’s always in competition to be one of the best speaker brands, and it offers several models that can compete with best Bluetooth speakers and several more that compare well to many of the best speakers. It isn’t that often there’s significant discounts available on Bose products, but we’ve been able to track down a few taking place right now. From parties to beach days to movie nights, Bose makes great speakers to keep the soundtrack going. Read on for more details on Bose speaker deals that are right for your needs.

Bose SoundLink Micro — $100, was $120

The Bose SoundLink Micro on a student backpack.

The Bose SoundLink Micro is one of the most affordable ways to get a Bose product into your home. It’s compact but powerful, producing loud, clear sound with good bass for such a small speaker. It has a rugged design that’s made to go with you anywhere, including on bike rides and long hikes. This speaker has been rigorously tested to hold up to IP67 standards, which makes it waterproof, dustproof, and protected from extreme temperatures, substances, and other liquids.

Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition — $166, was $199

Bose SoundLink Mini II best bluetooth speakers

The Bose SoundLink Mini II is a sleek, durable Bluetooth speaker with a lightweight design and low profile. It’s a good speaker to leave in place anywhere around the house, or to move around from one location to another. It delivers big sound and deep bass and even has a built-in microphone for speakerphone access and utilizing your phone’s voice assistant. This speaker works with voice commands for easy Bluetooth pairing and it’s able to pair with several devices at a time.

Related

Bose SoundLink Revolve II — $180, was $220

The Bose SoundLink Revolve II on the sidewalk with a pair of glasses and smartphone.
.

With the Bose SoundLink Revolve II you’re getting a deep, loud, and immersive speaker that works just as well with a home theater as it does jamming out on the patio. It delivers true 360-degree sound for consistent, uniform coverage, no matter what kind of audio you may be playing. You can place it in the center of any room and give everyone the same experience, which makes it a great speaker to pair with your home theater on movie nights. It’s also the kind of speaker you could connect to one of the best music streaming services and plop in the middle of the room when hosting parties or other gatherings.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II — $250, was $330

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II at picnic playing music.

A step up in audio quality over the SoundLink Revolve II, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing Bluetooth speaker from Bose. It’s engineered to spread deep sound in every direction, allowing you to set it in the center of any room to give everyone around the same listening experience. It has a flexible handle that makes it easy to move or toss into the car, and the battery is capable of reaching up to 17 hours of life on a single charge. This speaker works with voice prompts, and it can even pair with a second SoundLink Revolve+ II for stereo sound.

Bose S1 Pro — $599, was $699

Bose S1 Pro used indoors for surround and music ambiance.

The Bose S1 Pro is a combination Bluetooth speaker and P.A. system made for parties, outdoor gatherings, and any time that deserves better sound. It’s a perfect combination of portability and performance, producing big sound on all occasions. You can use it to stream music, make announcements with a microphone, or even play music with connected instruments. This speaker is designed to be out and about, as it features a lightweight, rugged design with a built-in handle that makes it easy to carry and transport from one place to another.

Bose Surround Sound Speakers 700 — $599, was $799

The Bose Surround Sound Speakers 700 against a white background.

No home theater is complete without some surround sound, and the Bose Surround Sound Speakers 700 are a good option to get things going. They drop you right into the middle of your favorite movie action, delivering Bose’s most premium surround sound available. They blend in easily to any home’s aesthetic and acoustic situation, and because they connect to your home theater wirelessly, all you have to do is plug them in and connect them to a Bose soundbar over Bluetooth to get the show going.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
2-in-1 laptop deal: Save $220 on the Dell Inspiron 16 right now
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sitting on a table.

For anyone keen to buy a new 2-in-1 laptop for less, Dell has one of the best laptop deals for that purpose. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop for $580 saving you a huge $220 off the regular price of $800. Instantly becoming a far more tempting option, if you want a system that's well-suited for both typing up reports as well as relaxing with, this is it. You can choose to hit the buy button immediately or keep reading while we take you through what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 16

Read more
A new deal just landed on the popular Dell XPS 13 laptop
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Predictably, it's Dell that you need to check out for the best laptop deals with a great price cut on the ever-popular Dell XPS 13 laptop. Always popular among students, commuters, and mostly everyone else, the Dell XPS 13 is usually priced at $949. Right now, you can snap it up for $849 so you're saving $100 off the usual price. If you're in the market for a good-quality laptop, you can't go wrong with this one. Here's everything else you may wish to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13, we described it as the "true answer to the MacBook Air" thanks to its great build quality, design, and its hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need for being able to work productively and quickly. It also has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness so it'll handle being used outdoors as well as on your desk or lap at home.

Read more
Usually $600, this LG surround sound system is discounted to $400
The LG S75QR 5.1.2 Channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer on a white background.

Most modern TVs require support from a soundbar in order to provide the complete cinematic experience, as their built-in speakers are usually not good enough. If you haven't installed one in your home theater setup yet, you may want to purchase the LG S75QR soundbar from Best Buy, which has slashed its price by $200. You'll only have to pay $400 instead of $600 for this 5.1.2-channel soundbar, but only if you hurry because the deal may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the LG S75QR soundbar
The LG S75QR soundbar is a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, and these numbers explain what you can expect from it. As you can see in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the "5" refers to the available channels -- the standard left and right channels, the center channel that improves the clarity of dialogue, and two more channels for rear or surround sound. The "1" means that it comes with a wireless subwoofer for extra bass, and the "2" means there are a pair of dedicated drivers that fire towards the ceiling to support Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. With all of these combined, the LG S75QR soundbar will make you feel like you're in the middle of the action, whatever you're watching on your TV.

Read more