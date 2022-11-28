 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Bose waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $89 for Cyber Monday

John Alexander
By
The Bose SoundLink Micro on a student backpack.

Do you need sound on the go? Do you want to blast it loud so the whole squad can hear? Great, because we’ve found just the thing for you in our Cyber Monday deals search. The Bose SoundLink Micro is now just $89, which happens to be a $30 markdown from its $119 original price. Get it only at Walmart while this deal lasts. Plus, when you buy from Walmart, you’ll get free shipping and free holiday returns now through January 31.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Bose SoundLink Micro

The Bose SoundLink Micro is a tiny way to keep music with you at all times and a fantastic alternative to headphones for working out. It’s tiny size of 3.87 x 3.87 x 1.37 inches means that it can be taken anywhere. The clip on the back also works well with backpacks, belts, and your own ingenious ideas that we’re sure you’ll come up with. With six hours of battery life per charge, you’ll be able to have a lengthy hike or excursion before running out of power, but a great power bank that you can connect to the micro-USB charger will keep you even happier.

Alos of note is the Bose SoundLink Micro’s ability to withstand water damage, making it the perfect garden speaker. While it is common to talk about water resistance, what about absorbing fall damage? Bose knows you’ll want to take your Bose SoundLink Micro around with you, and that with travel comes falls. To thatend, the Bose SoundLink Micro is covered in rubberized silicone that not only keeps your speaker healthy, but also free of scratches and dents. The exterior even comes in three colors: black, smoke white, and stone blue.

Related

If you’re ready to make a purchase, you can head to Walmart via our link below and get your Bose SoundLink Micro for $89, a savings of $30 from the standard $119 price. However, if the Bose SoundLink Micro comes across as just a tad too micro for your tastes, you will be delighted to find that this is just one of many Bose speaker deals that’s hit our radar in this intense month of shopping. So go and grab something you’ll like

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Don’t miss this Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deal — ends midnight
An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.
Get Dell’s latest XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop at $250 off for Cyber Monday
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Amazon Echo Show 15 is $80 off with this Cyber Monday deal
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall.
Dell’s massive XPS 17 laptop is $700 off for Cyber Monday
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Cyber Monday Deal: Samsung’s Freestyle Portable Projector is $300 off
Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.
Get this 75-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 for Cyber Monday
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
Cyber Monday deal: Get a TCL soundbar and subwoofer for $59
TCL Alto R1 wireless Roku TV Ready Soundbar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 get big Cyber Monday discounts
Galaxy Z Flip 4 closed on top of a Galaxy Z Fold 4's box.
Cyber Monday: get this 24-inch Smart TV for under $100 today
Onn. 24-inch 720P HD Smart TV on a white background.
Save $500 on Dell’s XPS 15 MacBook Pro rival for Cyber Monday
Dell XPS 15 7590 review
Cyber Monday deals drop this Dyson cordless vacuum to $350
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.
Cyber Monday: Stream Disney+, Netflix, and more with this $18 accessory
Roku Express 4K+
Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday
A personal reads on a Kindle Paperwhite while relaxing at campsite.