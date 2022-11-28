Do you need sound on the go? Do you want to blast it loud so the whole squad can hear? Great, because we’ve found just the thing for you in our Cyber Monday deals search. The Bose SoundLink Micro is now just $89, which happens to be a $30 markdown from its $119 original price. Get it only at Walmart while this deal lasts. Plus, when you buy from Walmart, you’ll get free shipping and free holiday returns now through January 31.

Why you should buy the Bose SoundLink Micro

The Bose SoundLink Micro is a tiny way to keep music with you at all times and a fantastic alternative to headphones for working out. It’s tiny size of 3.87 x 3.87 x 1.37 inches means that it can be taken anywhere. The clip on the back also works well with backpacks, belts, and your own ingenious ideas that we’re sure you’ll come up with. With six hours of battery life per charge, you’ll be able to have a lengthy hike or excursion before running out of power, but a great power bank that you can connect to the micro-USB charger will keep you even happier.

Alos of note is the Bose SoundLink Micro’s ability to withstand water damage, making it the perfect garden speaker. While it is common to talk about water resistance, what about absorbing fall damage? Bose knows you’ll want to take your Bose SoundLink Micro around with you, and that with travel comes falls. To thatend, the Bose SoundLink Micro is covered in rubberized silicone that not only keeps your speaker healthy, but also free of scratches and dents. The exterior even comes in three colors: black, smoke white, and stone blue.

If you’re ready to make a purchase, you can head to Walmart via our link below and get your Bose SoundLink Micro for $89, a savings of $30 from the standard $119 price. However, if the Bose SoundLink Micro comes across as just a tad too micro for your tastes, you will be delighted to find that this is just one of many Bose speaker deals that’s hit our radar in this intense month of shopping. So go and grab something you’ll like

