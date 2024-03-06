Bose sale: Save on top soundbars and Bluetooth speakers

If you’re looking for soundbar deals or Bluetooth speaker deals, you’re going to want to check out the Bose sale that’s currently happening on Amazon. As one of the most popular names in the audio industry, you can’t go wrong with any of the soundbars and Bluetooth speakers made by Bose, especially if you can get them for cheaper than usual. We’ve highlighted our favorite bargains from the sale below, but feel free to look at everything that’s available with discounts. Either way, move fast — we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at these savings.

What to buy in Amazon’s Bose sale

If you want a soundbar to upgrade your home theater setup, Amazon’s Bose sale includes a $100 discount for the Bose Smart Ultra, which lowers its price to from $899. It’s mentioned in our roundup of the best soundbars as a Dolby Atmos soundbar with up-firing drivers that create an immersive surround sound effect. If you want extra bass, you can add a wireless subwoofer in the form of the Bose Bass Module 500, which is from $499 for savings of $100, or the larger and more powerful Bose Bass Module 700, which is from $849 for savings of $150.

For those who want a new Bluetooth speaker, the cheapest option in Amazon’s Bose sale is the Bose SoundLink Micro. The portable and durable speaker, which features an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, a six-hour battery life, and an integrated microphone for taking phone calls and interacting with your voice assistant, is on sale for $99 for savings of $20 on its sticker price of $119. The Bose Soundlink Revolve+ Series II, which is featured in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers, is also available in the sale at $100 off for a discounted price of $229 from $329. It offers 360-degree sound, a battery life of up to 17 hours, an IP55 waterproof and dustproof rating, and built-in support for Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon’s Bose sale has slashed the prices of various models of the brand’s soundbars and Bluetooth speakers, so here’s your chance to get these devices with huge discounts. If you want to see what else is available aside from the deals we’ve recommended above, click on the link below to browse all of the other offers. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchases though — with the popularity of Bose, stocks may run out quickly, especially for the more popular products that are available in this sale by Amazon.

