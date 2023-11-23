 Skip to main content
Save 50% on Ancestry gift memberships and AncestryDNA kits for Cyber Week

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, most people will be sifting through the massive selection of electronics, entertainment, smart home, and home goods deals, and who can blame them? Some amazing discounts are being offered earlier than ever before this year. Personally, I tend to go with the unique services and goods on sale, like AncestryDNA® and Ancestry® Gift Memberships. You can learn a lot about your past, specifically your ancestors and  DNA. Right now, for Black Friday and Cyber Week, Ancestry is offering 50% off many of its products.

AncestryDNA kits are 50% off, bringing the base kit down to just $49 — we’ll talk about what that includes further. Also on sale are AncestryDNA gift memberships, the perfect way to gift the experience to friends and family. You can grab those for 50% off too. Really, for the regular price of a kit, you could get two, one for yourself and one for a relative. What a way to start the holiday season, right?

Why you should shop AncestryDNA and Ancestry Gift Memberships this holiday

Woman holding up portrait of ancestor from AncestryDNA discovery
Ancestry

Let’s start with the AncestryDNA kits and what they can offer you. It’s no secret that analyzing DNA is key to unlocking a wide variety of insights. But with the Traits kit, you can also learn about personal traits from physical traits you can see or hidden traits, like fitness and nutrient levels. You might even find traits you might not have known about. With both kits, you can also match with DNA connections, like long-lost relatives or distant relations, maybe living near you. Or, you could learn where you and your family come from. Maybe you’re Munster Irish, for instance?

When it comes to Ancestry gift memberships, it is worth noting that depending on the membership you choose, you’ll be able to learn different information. The World Explorer membership will show you not just local U.S. records and information but also international records, like photos, military records, and even news articles.

Gift memberships allow you to give that knowledge and those same discovery experiences to the people you love. Friends, family, and anyone else you want to give a membership to can use Ancestry to dig deep into their own origins and heritage. Like Ancestry standard memberships, gift memberships are tiered with three options to choose from, including AncestryDNA U.S. Discovery, World Explorer, and All Access memberships.

The best part is that for Black Friday and Cyber Week, through November 27, you can save 50% on all Ancestry gift memberships and AncestryDNA kits. To give you an example, the base AncestryDNA is available for just $49 with this deal, normally $99. You can also gift the same DNA kit for $49, as well. All gift membership tiers are also 50% off, so it’s up to you which one you choose. What are you waiting for? Isn’t it time you learned your own origin story?

