Cordless vacuum Black Friday deals: Dyson, Shark and Samsung

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your vacuum, there is no better time than during the annual Best Buy Black Friday deals. Today is the best day of the year to get all of the best cordless vacuum deals, giving you the chance to save big on one of the household items that get the most use throughout the year. There are Black Friday deals on models from all of the most popular brands, so don’t hesitate to add one to your cart and check out before this deal disappears.

Top 5 cordless vacuum Black Friday deals

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum — $160, was $260

The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum packs in a tremendous amount of value at a very affordable price. With up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime, this vacuum has hypervelocity suction that was designed to tackle messes both big and small, in areas throughout your home with all different types of floors. Its slim form factor makes the Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum perfect for getting into small spaces and cleaning under furniture. It features a removable hand vac, so in seconds, you can vacuum above-floor surfaces with ease. LED headlights make it easy to spot hidden debris in even the most hard-to-reach places, and best of all, the removable dust cup makes this vacuum incredibly easy to clean. It comes with a pet tool as well as a crevice tool, so you’re ready to get to work the second you unwrap it under the tree this holiday season.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum — $249, was $399

The Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum blends the very best of lightweight construction and easy-to-maneuver design. Its removable, rechargeable battery offers up to 60 minutes of runtime without the need to recharge. Because it weighs only 6 pounds, the Samsung Jet 75 makes it easy to clean every little nook and cranny of your house, and it has a 180-degree swivel head that enables you to change direction effortlessly while you vacuum. Its turbo brush works perfectly on carpets as well as just about any other type of flooring, and it comes with a long-reach crevice tool, combination tool, and flex tool, so there is truly no spot in your home that this vacuum can’t clean. With its high-capacity dust bin, you won’t have to worry about emptying it several times as you clean, and when you do have to empty it, it is totally hassle-free. This is an all-around excellent cordless vacuum that will make you actually excited about vacuuming your house.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $449

Pet owners should get really excited about bringing home the Dyson V8 at a Black Friday price. This cordless stick vacuum was designed to deep clean homes with pets and was engineered with the utmost power, versatility, tools, and runtime in mind. What sets the Dyson V8 apart from other vacuums designed for pets is its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, which deep cleans carpets and hard floors alike, picking up hair as it goes and using its hair removal vanes to clean the brush bar. It’s also perfect for cleaning pet beds as well as various other types of upholstery. The Dyson V8 has whole-machine filtration, which means that it is able to capture dust, particles, and pet allergens while expelling cleaner air. It also transforms into a handheld vac that’s there when you need to deep clean smaller and hard-to-reach spaces.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum — $400, was $550

If you’ve got pets, then the vacuum of your dreams is only a few clicks away. This year’s Dyson Black Friday deals include the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, which was designed for cleaning up after your furry friends. It features incredibly powerful suction that can deep clean every inch of your house. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal has three different cleaning modes that deliver exactly the right amount of power when you need it. One charge gives you up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime, and its advanced whole-machine filtration traps particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Included in the box are four different tools that are designed to help you clean every part of your home, and when you’re done, your guests likely won’t be able to tell that you have any pets at all. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal easily coverts into a hand vac so you can clean your cars, stairs, and upholstery with ease. Cleaning your home won’t ever be the same again — for the better — once you bring your new Dyson vacuum home.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $750

Dyson’s V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum is Dyson’s most intelligent, powerful, and sophisticated cordless vacuum cleaner to date. It features a laser that illuminates microscopic dust that you might not be able to see when using any other vacuum. The V15 was made to be the one tool that gets your whole home clean, with maximum sucking power, runtime, and tools that are designed specifically for deep cleaning. When put in Auto mode, the Dyson V15 optimizes its runtime and suction based on the dust levels and type of floor that it automatically detects as it cleans. It features a high-torque cleaner head with an anti-tangle comb that adapts to each new surface, picking up particles and showing them to you on-screen as you clean. The screen also displays the runtime, countdown, and power mode, as well as various maintenance alerts. If you are looking to bring home the most high-tech cordless vacuum on the market this holiday season, Dyson has you covered with the V15.

