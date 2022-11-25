Dyson Black Friday deals: Cordless vacuums and purifier fans

If you’re looking for the best Dyson deals, you’ve come to the right place. Now that Black Friday deals are here, we’ve focused on all the best Dyson products you can buy for less right now. Many retailers are heavily discounting some of the brand’s cordless vacuums and fans so whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. To help you figure out where to start, read on while we take you through all the best Dyson Black Friday deals.

Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifying Fan — $300, was $400

If you’re not familiar with bladeless fans or the health benefits of air purifiers, then you’re in for a treat with the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifying Fan. The TP01 is capable of cooling and purifying an 800-square-foot room (with a standard ceiling height) and weighs less than 8 pounds, so you can take it from room to room with you. It has 10 fan speeds, oscillates, and its HEPA filter protects your family by picking up over 99% of pollutants, including those that are only 0.3 micron. And, because it doesn’t have any blades, you can leave it running while your overly curious child (or cat!) explores the room. It’s perfect for staying cool, calm, and worry free.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $450

The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum is a great introduction to the world of modern cordless vacuums, with a 40-minute runtime and nearly 10 inches of cleaning width. The Dyson V8 Cordless is able to suck out and hold onto small particles down to 0.3 micron. If you’ve had your vacuum spit out small bits of visible dust from time to time, just imagine how much sub-micron gunk is being kicked up into your room. It is a vacuum for hardwood floors as well, so you’ll be able to get peace of mind as you clean your home.

Dyson V12 Detect Cordless Vacuum — $500, was $650

Now, we’re getting into the real power models. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is a versatile vacuum that brings high-powered cleaning in a slim frame. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim brings the power of 15 cyclones (to prevent suction loss), intelligent sensors, LCD displays, and more in a 5-pound body. Suction levels will increase and decrease automatically based on the dust levels being pulled into the 0.1-gallon bin, optimizing battery life. Finally, the whole thing can be shortened down to make for the perfect car vacuum. It’s hard to find a smarter vacuum at a comparable price.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $750

Finally, we have the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, a vacuum that intelligently informs you every step of the way about the dust and particles in your home. It’s a vacuum that is usually incredibly expensive and one of those cordless vacuum deals you don’t want to miss. Feel like an alien coming down to survey the tiny planet that is your home using the Dyson V15 Detect’s green lasers. Every single unwanted bit of dust will be fully illuminated. Then, after your cleanup, consult the bin’s LCD panel to see what you picked up. With real time analysis, you can see what sizes of particles you’re picking up and make a good guess as to the kinds of harmful stuff you’re being exposed to. Even with all of this, the Dyson V15 Detect has a full hour of run time. Nice!

