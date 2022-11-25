It is almost universally acknowledged that the holy grail of all kitchen appliances is the KitchenAid stand mixer, so chances are you’ve got one of these on your holiday wish list, or you’re hoping to bring one home for someone you love. If that’s the case, today is your lucky day because, as part of today’s Best Buy Black Friday deals, the retailer is knocking $200 off the original price of $450, meaning you can bring home a brand new KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer for only $250. At nearly half off, this is one of those Black Friday deals that simply can’t be beaten. You’ll definitely want to scoop up one of these KitchenAid mixers before this deal disappears for the season.

For the casual holiday baker or the seasoned pro, the KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer is the most essential kitchen appliance. KitchenAid stand mixes are beloved for their built-t0-last metal construction, and they feature 67 touchpoints around the mixer bowl, which is the secret to its incredible mixing results. Each mixer includes a 5-quart stainless steel bowl that has a super comfy handle that can accommodate recipes tailored to both large and small batches. You can mix up to nine dozen cookies in one batch, and even more exciting is the fact that the bowl is dishwasher safe.

The KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixers give you the option to pick from one of its 10 speeds, making it customizable to each and every recipe’s own unique needs. You can do anything from gently mixing ingredients together to making whipped cream. Furthermore, you can choose to invest in any of the ten additional attachments that are sold separately so you can use your mixer to make fresh pasta, ice cream, veggie noodles, and countless other tasks.

One of the most hotly anticipated markdowns during the annual Black Friday sales, the KitchenAid stand mixer is one of the most exciting gifts for your loved ones to find under the tree. Don’t miss your chance to get one for nearly half off; Best Buy has reduced the price by $200, meaning that instead of paying $450 for a KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer, you can bring one home today for only $250. It’s deals like this that truly make the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year.

Editors' Recommendations