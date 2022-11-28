 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cyber Monday deals drop this Dyson cordless vacuum to $350

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.

With Cyber Monday upon us, now’s the time to pick up that cordless vacuum you’ve been thinking of, especially if you’ve been browsing through our roundup of the best cordless vacuums and can’t wait. Luckily, there are some great Cyber Monday deals on a few, and this one from Walmart on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is great. You get a whopping $100 discount, bringing the retail price to $350 from $450, so it’s worth picking up. Also, not to put any pressure, but this is the last big sale for a while, and if you order it now, it will be here by Christmas, so don’t wait to act on it!

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum

Dyson has long been one of the premier vacuum names. It made a splash with its innovative designs and variety of models, and it hasn’t looked back. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is engineered with power and versatility in mind. It has a detangling Motorbar that deep-cleans carpets and hardwood floors, specializing in things like pet hair removal from the brush bar. This keeps the vacuum from getting tangled up and slowing down, and relieves you of the headaches that can come when cleaning up after children and pets. The Dyson V8 was engineered with just such tasks in mind.

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum comes with four Dyson accessories for versatile cleaning. These include the Motorbar head cleaner, a combination tool, a crevice tool, and a hair screw tool. These make cleaning tight areas easier, and the included docking station makes it easy to get it charged again once you’re finished. It’s capable of reaching 40 minutes of powerful, fade-free suction on a single charge. And like all of the best Dyson vacuums, the V8 also transforms into a handheld vacuum. This is done with just one click, allowing you to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. The Dyson V8 has advanced filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust on almost any floor surface, and it’s a great choice for homeowners and apartment renters alike.

Related

While the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum would normally set you back $450, it’s currently just $350 with this deal at Walmart. That’s a Cyber Monday savings of $100, plus free shipping and free 30-day returns are included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Cyber Monday is your chance to get a Lenovo laptop for $100
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.
Score $90 off an Alienware gaming chair for Cyber Monday
alienware gaming chair black friday deal 2021
This Alienware gaming laptop is $450 off for Cyber Monday
alienware m15 2019 review 1
Perfect for a bedroom or kitchen, this 32-inch TV is $108 for Cyber Monday
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
Save $200 on the MacBook Air (M1) with this Cyber Monday deal
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.
Lorex Cyber Week Sale: Save up to 50% on smart home security gear
Lorex 2K wired video doorbell installed
B2G2 Cyber Monday deal on select toys and board games at GameStop
GameStop Toys Games Collectibles Flash Sale with items on display.
This 55-inch LG OLED is $800 in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale
An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
Time is running out to save $100 on the Pixel 7 for Cyber Monday
The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
This robot vacuum is $99 in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.
This Chromebook is $99 in the Cyber Monday laptop deals
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 on wooden desk.
This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720
This self-emptying Shark Robot Vacuum is $200 off for Cyber Monday
A Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans up under a couch.