5 best cordless vacuums for hardwood floors

It's hard to hide dirt on a hardwood floor, you'll feel it under foot and see it more quickly than on carpet. When you notice it, you likely want to get rid of it right away. These vacuums can help you excel at cleaning hardwood floors. Best of all, these models don't need to stay connected to the wall, so you can move them wherever you need -- no wires attached. That's not to say that these won't do well on the carpet, but some of their features are better for hardwood.

Shark Rocket Pet Pro

Best cordless vacuum for hardwood

Pros Easily grabs pet hair on different floor types

Easy to maneuver under furniture

Removable battery Cons Loud performance

You can't go wrong with Shark cleaning products and the Rocket Pet Pro doesn't disappoint. This cordless stick vacuum is quite powerful and can pick up pet hair easily. Its slim design makes it simple to move around and it gets under furniture quite quickly as well.

Shark's Rocket Pet Pro also has a built-in HEPA filter to help with dust and floor allergens. You may notice that this version shares a similar name to the Rocket Pro, but its distinction comes with pet hair support that can be a godsend to any pet owner.

At 40 minutes, this vacuum does have a bit lower battery life compared to the more premium options on our list. It's can also run loud, like many vacuums.

Dyson V15 Detect

Best high-end option

Pros Built-in LED laser for dust

Multiple attachments for floor and dust

Powerful suction for hardwood and carpet Cons Expensive

Long recharge time

Dyson is a well-known staple in the home cleaning game, with multiple versions of its vacuums and power mops. The Dyson V15 Detect is an excellent choice for removing dust as its built-in LED laser will highlight almost all invisible (to the naked eye) dust that you have on your floor.

There's also a screen at the top of the dust bin that will show you the amount of collected dust and debris, along with the remaining battery time for the vacuum. Use any of the multiple attachments that are available to help with various floor surfaces or specific types of debris like hair.

Miele Triflex HX1

Best for a flexible design

Pros 3 physical modes for different areas

Easily grabs pet hair

Long battery life Cons Slightly expensive

Lack of accessories

If you're looking for something that costs a bit less than the Dyson, then the Miele Triflex HX1 is worth a look. The Triflex offers three physical modes to better suit your cleaning needs. There's a full stand mode with the bin at the top of the handle, a half stand where the bin is near the suction head, and a handheld mode that is essentially just the bin and precision hose head.

Another draw of Miele's Triflex HX1 is its multilayered filtration system. The system helps keep the dust, allergens, and debris inside your vacuum once you clean them from the floor of your home. The filters are washable, so you don't have to worry about constantly buying new ones.

Unfortunately, the Triflex is expensive, and its dust bin isn't as big as some of its competitors, but it's still a powerful vacuum with a lot of flexibility.

Tineco A11 Hero

Best budget-friendly option

Pros Lightweight build

3 different power suction modes

Easy to maneuver Cons Average dust bin size

Longer recharge time

The Tineco A11 Hero delivers may not be the cheapest option on our list, but it delivers a decent amount of features at a lower price. You can convert it into a lightweight portable handheld vacuum to clean hair and dirt off of furniture. The model also comes with a power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, mini power brush, and crevice tool to meet all your cleaning needs.

The lightweight vacuum sports three suction power modes that will alter battery life and power. The eco mode keeps the vacuum running the longest at up to 40 minutes. The unit even has an LED light to illuminate the area your cleaning. The A11 Hero features a 4-Stage HEPA filtration that the company says can capture up to 99.97% of smart particles. Plus, you can wash the filter.

Eureka RapidClean Pro

Best entry-level model

Pros Affordable

Easy to use

Built-in LEDs Cons LEDs are dim

Struggles with carpet edge

Now, if you're unsure about this new cordless stick vacuum craze, and wonder if you're ready to step foot in this new world, then Eureka's RapidClean Pro is for you. For under $200, you'll be getting a lightweight vacuum with an average dust bin size, built-in LEDs, and a flexible wand.

The RapidClean Pro is a good first option for people with hardwood floors who don't need all the fancy features just yet. The vacuum does transform into a handheld unit, however it's a bit more clunky than other options in this list. On the plus side, you can lay the vacuum completely flat to get to those hard-to-reach spots under furniture.

Eureka RapidClean Pro Best entry-level model

