 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

5 best cordless vacuums for hardwood floors

By

It's hard to hide dirt on a hardwood floor, you'll feel it under foot and see it more quickly than on carpet. When you notice it, you likely want to get rid of it right away. These vacuums can help you excel at cleaning hardwood floors. Best of all, these models don't need to stay connected to the wall, so you can move them wherever you need -- no wires attached. That's not to say that these won't do well on the carpet, but some of their features are better for hardwood.

Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor Cleaning with Swivel Steering (HV302), Gray/Orange

Shark Rocket Pet Pro

Best cordless vacuum for hardwood
Jump to details
Dyson V15 Detect

Dyson V15 Detect

Best high-end option
Jump to details
Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog Cordless Vacuum

Miele Triflex HX1

Best for a flexible design
Jump to details
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Digital Display, Long Run Time, Great for Sticky Messes and Pet Hair, Space-Saving Design

Tineco A11 Hero

Best budget-friendly option
Jump to details
Eureka RapidClean Pro

Eureka RapidClean Pro

Best entry-level model
Jump to details
A full view of the Shark Rocket Pet Pro vacuum.

Shark Rocket Pet Pro

Best cordless vacuum for hardwood

Pros
  • Easily grabs pet hair on different floor types
  • Easy to maneuver under furniture
  • Removable battery
Cons
  • Loud performance

You can't go wrong with Shark cleaning products and the Rocket Pet Pro doesn't disappoint. This cordless stick vacuum is quite powerful and can pick up pet hair easily. Its slim design makes it simple to move around and it gets under furniture quite quickly as well.

Shark's Rocket Pet Pro also has a built-in HEPA filter to help with dust and floor allergens. You may notice that this version shares a similar name to the Rocket Pro, but its distinction comes with pet hair support that can be a godsend to any pet owner.

At 40 minutes, this vacuum does have a bit lower battery life compared to the more premium options on our list. It's can also run loud, like many vacuums.

Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum for Carpet and Hard Floor Cleaning with Swivel Steering (HV302), Gray/Orange

Shark Rocket Pet Pro

Best cordless vacuum for hardwood

Dyson V15 Detect

Best high-end option

Pros
  • Built-in LED laser for dust
  • Multiple attachments for floor and dust
  • Powerful suction for hardwood and carpet
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Long recharge time

Dyson is a well-known staple in the home cleaning game, with multiple versions of its vacuums and power mops. The Dyson V15 Detect is an excellent choice for removing dust as its built-in LED laser will highlight almost all invisible (to the naked eye) dust that you have on your floor.

There's also a screen at the top of the dust bin that will show you the amount of collected dust and debris, along with the remaining battery time for the vacuum. Use any of the multiple attachments that are available to help with various floor surfaces or specific types of debris like hair.

Dyson V15 Detect

Dyson V15 Detect

Best high-end option

Miele Triflex HX1

Best for a flexible design

Pros
  • 3 physical modes for different areas
  • Easily grabs pet hair
  • Long battery life
Cons
  • Slightly expensive
  • Lack of accessories

If you're looking for something that costs a bit less than the Dyson, then the Miele Triflex HX1 is worth a look. The Triflex offers three physical modes to better suit your cleaning needs. There's a full stand mode with the bin at the top of the handle, a half stand where the bin is near the suction head, and a handheld mode that is essentially just the bin and precision hose head.

Another draw of Miele's Triflex HX1 is its multilayered filtration system. The system helps keep the dust, allergens, and debris inside your vacuum once you clean them from the floor of your home. The filters are washable, so you don't have to worry about constantly buying new ones.

Unfortunately, the Triflex is expensive, and its dust bin isn't as big as some of its competitors, but it's still a powerful vacuum with a lot of flexibility.

Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog Cordless Vacuum

Miele Triflex HX1

Best for a flexible design
A full view of the Tineco A11 Hero in full stand mode and handheld mode.

Tineco A11 Hero

Best budget-friendly option

Pros
  • Lightweight build
  • 3 different power suction modes
  • Easy to maneuver
Cons
  • Average dust bin size
  • Longer recharge time

The Tineco A11 Hero delivers may not be the cheapest option on our list, but it delivers a decent amount of features at a lower price. You can convert it into a lightweight portable handheld vacuum to clean hair and dirt off of furniture. The model also comes with a power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, mini power brush, and crevice tool to meet all your cleaning needs.

The lightweight vacuum sports three suction power modes that will alter battery life and power. The eco mode keeps the vacuum running the longest at up to 40 minutes. The unit even has an LED light to illuminate the area your cleaning. The A11 Hero features a 4-Stage HEPA filtration that the company says can capture up to 99.97% of smart particles. Plus, you can wash the filter.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors, Digital Display, Long Run Time, Great for Sticky Messes and Pet Hair, Space-Saving Design

Tineco A11 Hero

Best budget-friendly option
A full view of the Eureka Rapidclean Pro and its attachments.

Eureka RapidClean Pro

Best entry-level model

Pros
  • Affordable
  • Easy to use
  • Built-in LEDs
Cons
  • LEDs are dim
  • Struggles with carpet edge

Now, if you're unsure about this new cordless stick vacuum craze, and wonder if you're ready to step foot in this new world, then Eureka's RapidClean Pro is for you. For under $200, you'll be getting a lightweight vacuum with an average dust bin size, built-in LEDs, and a flexible wand.

The RapidClean Pro is a good first option for people with hardwood floors who don't need all the fancy features just yet. The vacuum does transform into a handheld unit, however it's a bit more clunky than other options in this list. On the plus side, you can lay the vacuum completely flat to get to those hard-to-reach spots under furniture.

Eureka RapidClean Pro

Eureka RapidClean Pro

Best entry-level model

Editors' Recommendations

Where to find the best Memorial Day washer and dryer sales in 2022

A washer and dryer sit next to each other.

Dyson Memorial Day sale: Save on cordless vacuums, fans, and more

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

The best motorized smart blinds for 2022

Tilt My Smart Roller Shades

Best iRobot Roomba deals for May 2022

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Apple Watch Memorial Day Sale: Get Apple’s smartwatch for $199

App menu on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Everything we know about Fable 4

Scenic view of a castle from the new Fable trailer.

Fortnite: When is the Collision event and how to attend

4 Fortnite characters standing in front of Mecha Team Leader with the word "COLLISION" atop them.

Best Walmart TV deals for May 2022

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Save $200 on this huge LG 82-inch TV at Best Buy for Memorial Day

lg 82 inch 4k tv deal best buy may 2022 up8770 lifestyle

Best projector deals for May 2022

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best AirPods deals for May 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best headphone deals for May 2022

A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.