Best Cyber Monday camera deals: DSLR, action cameras, and more

The art of photography is more alive than ever thanks to the quality of camera phones. Everyone snaps pictures of everything these days. But even the best cameras on phones can’t compare to a quality device made just for photography. Cameras are expensive though, so we’ve collected the best Cyber Monday camera deals we can find on all the best brands.

This kind of camera, separate from a phone, has to perform exceptionally well to justify its existence. Otherwise, we’d just use our phones. As a result, photography cameras can be rather expensive. Luckily, today is Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals typically give us a great reason and time to buy advanced devices like these. We’ve collected the best Nikon Cyber Monday deals, Canon Cyber Monday deals, Sony camera Cyber Monday deals and everything in between.

Best DSLR camera Cyber Monday deals

Best DSLR cameras for beginners Nikon D3400
.

In our DSLR camera explainer, we mentioned that this camera type is — in the minds of many people — synonymous with “professional camera.” (Just for fun, the best Polaroid Cyber Monday deals are about far as you can go in the other direction.) They’re often large and are likely to utilize interchangeable lenses. Their design, which allows for you to look directly through the lens before snapping a photo, lends to the artistic beauty of the shot. You get to see in real time nearly exactly what that shot will look like. To boost your game up to this level, here are some of the better DSLR deals we’re seeing.

  • NBD DSLR —
  • Canon EOS Rebel T100 —
  • Canon EOS Rebel T7 —
  • Canon EOS Rebel 250D —
  • Nikon D850 —
Best action camera Cyber Monday deals

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini on a remote control surf board.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / .

Action cameras, for the layman, are how we categorize the GoPro and other cameras like it. They’re the type of camera that you might see described as “rugged” and way more likely to have an IPXX rating than they’re less adventurous cousins. We have a list of GoPro Cyber Monday deals specifically, but if you’re looking for an off-brand option, this is your list. We’ve been feeling the action camera love lately, and figure you might, too, with one of these deals:

  • GoPro Hero9 —
  • DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo —
  • DJI Osma Action 3 Adventure Combo —
  • Insta360 GO 3 —
  • Insta360 X3 —

Best mirrorless camera Cyber Monday deals

what is a mirrorless camera
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends / .

Quite obviously, these cameras lack mirrors. That means they typically use a digital viewfinder instead of the direct-through-lens view that you get with DSLR cameras. As our mirrorless camera explainer points out, modern digital viewfinders are often better than what you can get from a DSLR, due to digital enhancements. In any event, we’re seeing great deals on this type of camera:

  • Sony Alpha 6100 —
  • Sony Alpha A7 II —
  • Panasonic Lumix SRIIX —
  • Canon EOS R5 —
  • Canon EOS R3 —

Best point and shoot camera Cyber Monday deals

Canon Powershot
.

Our digital camera buying guide starts with point and shoot cameras, and that’s not really an accident. They’re the type of camera that was hit the hardest by the smartphone camera boom. However, retaining features like zoom lenses make them popular with people that appreciate the craft of photography. Here are the hot point and shoot camera deals we’re seeing this season:

  • Minolta Pro Shot 20 MP —
  • Panasonic Lumix FZ300 —
  • Panasonic Lumix ZS100 w/ Accessory Bundle —
  • Sony ZV-1 —
  • Panasonic Lumix ZS200 —

