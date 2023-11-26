 Skip to main content
The best 3D printer Cyber Monday deals — from $159

While you’ll find lots of use for a 3D printer, the barrier to entry is high because these devices are not cheap, and the printing filament that they use is also expensive. Fortunately, there are some amazing Cyber Monday printer deals for you to enjoy, and in particular, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on 3D printers below, including some options from the best 3D printers in general.

Best 3D printer Cyber Monday deal

Creality K1 3D printer — $400, was $500

A hand holds a 3D-printed spaceship in front of the Creality K1 3D printer.
Creality

There are a lot of brands in the 3D printing business. Creality makes quality 3D printers at various price points, with models made for both consumer and professional use. The Creality K1 3D printer is the perfect 3D printer for use around the house. One of its most enticing features is the speed at which it can print. It’s 12 times faster than regular FDM 3D printers, which allows it to be more eco-friendly and more fun in cranking out 3D creations.

Many of the specs you’ll find with 3D printers can sound like a lot of tech gibberish, but when it comes to speaking the language of 3D printing simply, you could say the Creality K1 3D printer is efficient and offers great value for its price point. It has a large fan that keeps it cool through the printing process. It has a straightforward user interface that makes it easy to use and interact with, and it’s able to sync data and commands with your PC, phone, or cloud service.

More 3D printer Cyber Monday deals

The Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer placed on a desktop.
Monoprice

There are a lot of 3D printer deals taking place during the Cyber Monday sales window, with models available at a discount that could suit any need. Among the deals you’ll find are 3D printers that can churn out creations of all shapes and sizes.

How we chose these 3D printer Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best 3D printer Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best 3D printer Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

