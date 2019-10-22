So you have a new television on your Black Friday wishlist. What else can you add? A shiny new soundbar, maybe? We think so. And with retailers set to discount some of the best bars to celebrate the shopping bonanza, you’re bound to find a cracking deal on everything from home-theater-in-a-box bundles to standalone flagships from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and co.

Of course, tracking down a killer deal is tough. There are hundreds upon hundreds of soundbars out there, all claiming to be king at something. This is where we here at Digital Trends come in. We have combed through an endless pile of offers to separate the good from the bad. The result? The ultimate list of the best soundbar deals available this Black Friday 2019.

This means you can spend more time shopping and less time researching. If a soundbar is featured here, it’s because we’ve had the chance to try it out and are confident it’s worth your hard-earned cash, even more so when it’s on sale. We’ve also done our absolute best to track down the lowest prices, so it’s unlikely you’ll find any of the below products cheaper anywhere else.

Today’s best Black Friday soundbar deals

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to commence on November 29 to score a fantastic soundbar on the cheap. Several retailers have already taken their price-cutting sword to some of the finest soundbars on the market, including the Samsung Q70R, Sony HT-S100F, Polk Audio MagniFi Mini, and Vizio SmartCast 38 — so if you’re in dire need of a bar, then look no further.

What soundbar deals to expect from Black Friday 2019

While it’s tough to predict exactly which soundbars will be discounted on Black Friday 2019, we can say with absolute certainty that it will be a mixed bag — consisting of everything from budget and midrange models to high-end and top-of-the-line variants. The manufacturers should be just as varied, too, with the list expected to include Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, and Vizio.

In terms of savings, last year saw both mainstream soundbars from the likes of Samsung and Sennheiser to more niche offerings from brands like Polk Audio and Yamaha reduced by as much as 72%. We think it’s fairly safe to say that history will repeat itself come Black Friday 2019. Although it’s worth noting it’s the older models that will have the most money knocked off them.

Needless to say, newer models will too be included in the bargain festivities. Just don’t expect to find a two-month-old $750 soundbar on sale for $150. It doesn’t work like that. It’s more likely these types of products will be reduced by around $150 to $200, which is still nothing to scoff at considering they’re practically brand new and feature the latest tech.

How to choose a soundbar

Aside from making sure it’s small enough to fit into the space you have available, the most important advice we’d give to someone looking to spruce up their entertainment setup with a soundbar is to opt for one with an HDMI input. This is because the all-too-common interface supports more audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, than its optical counterpart.

We would also recommend opting for one that comes with a subwoofer in the box, if you don’t already have one. Why? Because this will add a touch of kick, punch, and thud to your viewing experience — making it all the more immersive. Pair this with the aforementioned audio formats and your shiny new supersized 4K TV, and it will feel like you’re actually a part of the action.

Struggling to make a decision? Take a look at our Soundbar Buying Guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we’d recommend making it your one stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday? We have a list for that, too. To keep up with the latest offers in real time, follow DT Deals on Twitter.

