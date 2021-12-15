Why you need to buy the Roku Streambar soundbar today

Soundbar deals are positively flourishing given you can buy a Roku Streambar for just $99 right now at Walmart. A savings of $30, it’s a great way to benefit from a soundbar as well as a streaming device all in one neat package. If you’re looking to boost your home theater experience on a budget, this is the device for you. Even better, if you buy it now or by December 20, you’ll even get it in time for Christmas. It should be a great gift for someone.

The Roku Streambar is a worthy option if you’ve been checking out the best streaming devices and can’t decide what to go for. Simply place it under your TV and you can benefit from surprisingly big sound thanks to its four internal speakers that fill your room with clear and pure sound. Dolby Audio support means it’s calibrated for full and rich sound so whatever you’re watching sounds great. It even automatically lowers the volume of commercials while boosting the volume of voices so you get the best experience possible.

There’s no shortage of things to watch either as the Roku Streambar also offers extensive streaming functionality. With 4K support, you can easily check out all your favorites. The device offers a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and over 200 live TV channels for free too. You can use voice controls via Siri or Google Assistant to get things done too, saving the need for tapping buttons all the time.

Simple to use, the Roku Streambar takes moments to set up but gives you plenty of functionality at a touch of the button (or your voice). Compact and easily placed under your TV, it looks great too. It’s far easier than owning separate devices.

Normally priced at $129, the Roku Streambar is down to just $99 right now at Walmart. This is the ideal time to treat yourself to a useful 2-in-1 device. Buy it now or before December 20 and you’ll even get it in time for Christmas. We recommend snapping it up as soon as possible though so you can reap the benefits earlier.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations