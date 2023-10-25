6 early Black Friday headphone deals happening right now

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there are already some early Black Friday headphone deals that you can shop right now if you badly need a new pair. Here are some of our top picks to help you decide what to buy, but you’ll need to hurry because we’re not sure until when these offers will last. Once you’ve chosen any of these bargains, you should proceed with the purchase immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

JBL Live 660NC — $100, was $200

For affordable wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, you can go for the JBL Live 660NC. It can block external sounds, but it also offers Ambient Aware technology to let you hear your surroundings when necessary, and TalkThru mode when music volume is lowered and speech is amplified when you need to talk to somebody. The wireless headphones can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, with just 10 minutes of charging replenishing 4 hours of usage.

Beats Solo 3 — $129, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which enables easy connectivity with iOS devices, though it’s also compatible with Android devices. They offer a battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge, with Fast Fuel technology giving you back 3 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of charging. The Beats Solo 3 offer an adjustable fit with comfortable ear cups, and they durable and foldable so you can take them anywhere.

Bose Headphones 700 — $299, was $379

The Bose Headphones 700 offer excellent noise canceling using microphones that are located inside and outside the earcups that monitor sounds and cancels them out. With these wireless headphones, any space can be transformed into your personal office, especially since they also enable impressive voice clarity for calls and digital assistants. The Bose Headphones 700 can run for 20 hours from a full charge, and a quick charge of 15 minutes will get you back up to 3.5 hours of usage.

Sony WH-1000XM5 — $325, was $400

Sitting on top of our list of the best headphones is the Sony WH-1000XM5, and for a variety of reasons. These wireless headphones promise excellent sound and call quality, which are further elevated by its best-in-class noise canceling capabilities that also enable crystal-clear hands-free calling. Their lightweight design makes them very comfortable to wear, which will let you maximize their 30-hour battery life with quick-charging capabilities that give back 3 hours of usage after just 3 minutes.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are perfect for those who have heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, as these wireless headphones can instantly pair with your iOS devices when placed near them, and you can quickly switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac as your source. They also offer active noise cancellation, impressive audio quality from Apple’s H1 chip, and personalized spatial audio. The Apple AirPods Max will last up to 20 hours on a single charge with ANC and personalized spatial audio activated.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 — $519, was $699

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are included in our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones as the most extravagant option, which extends beyond just its price. They’re beautifully designed with soft Nappa leather and lightweight aluminum arms, and they’re incredibly comfortable to wear throughout their 30-hour battery life with quick-charge support for 7 hours of usage after just 15 minutes of charging. Bowers & Wilkins Px8 also offer active noise cancellation and adjustable external microphones.

