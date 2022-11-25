 Skip to main content
Apple Pencil Black Friday deal drops the price by a massive 31%

If your iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil, here’s a rare chance to score an Apple product discount from Amazon Black Friday deals. There are other tempting Black Friday iPad deals, but the 31% discount on the Apple Pencil caught our attention. During the Black Friday sale, you can pick up the second generation Apple Pencil for $89, a $40 discount from the usual $129 list price.

If you like to draw, sketch, paint, or take notes on your iPad, the second generation Apple Pencil will be your favorite iPad accessory. This generation Apple Pencil is compatible with newer iPad models including the 6th-generation iPad mini; the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air, the 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch; and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation iPad Pro 11-inch. You can also check which Apple Pencil work with which iPad.

1st generation Apple Pencils had a magnetically attached cap to help carry the device with your tablet, but the 2nd-gen model attaches magnetically. The newer pencil has a flat edge, which can make it more comfortable to hold than the 1st-gen’s fully round shaft, but as mentioned in our Apple Pencil 2 review, the flat edge is there to hold the pencil in place on the iPad’s magnetic charger. And no cables are necessary with the newer Apple Pencil; it charges automatically with the iPad’s magnetic charger.

Earlier versions of iPadOS largely limited the use of the Apple Pencil to simple graphics. Since iPadOS 14, the Pencil has a wider range of satisfactory uses, especially with the Scribble app, which lets you use the Apple Pencil to handwrite notes or to enter text in any text field with iPadOS. Improvements with the newer Apple Pencil mean you can use it as a pencil as well as a paint brush. With tilt and pressure sensitivity, the 2nd generation has minimal lag with precise control.

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to find a sale on the 2nd generation Apple Pencil,  here’s your chance to save $40, a 31% discount. While Amazon’s inventory holds out, you can snap up an Apple Pencil for $89 and not the ordinary $129 price. We don’t know how deep the inventory is, so if you’re hunting for a good deal on the Apple Pencil, don’t hesitate on this one.

