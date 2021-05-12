  1. Mobile
Here’s which Apple Pencil works with which iPad

By

Steve Jobs was famously not a fan of styluses, but regardless, you have to admit the Apple Pencil is tremendously useful when sketching, writing, or doing any sort of detail work on a touchscreen. That’s even more true in iPadOS 14, where Apple introduced the amazing Scribble feature, which allows you to handwrite in any text box and have it translated to plain text.

If you’re a keen artist or note taker, then the Apple Pencil is a must-buy for your iPad. But wait a moment before you tap Buy — do you know whether your iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil and which generation of Apple Pencil you need? That’s right, the Apple Pencil isn’t a one-size-fits-all scenario; you’ll need to buy the correct Pencil to suit your iPad. And since prices for the Pencil start at around $100, you’ll want to be absolutely sure you’re buying the right one the first time. But don’t worry — we’ve got a simple guide so you can be sure you’re buying the right Apple Pencil.

Which iPads use the Apple Pencil (second generation)?

Apple upgraded the Apple Pencil in 2018, and the second-generation Apple Pencil fixed a lot of the issues many had with the original Pencil. The most prominent of these changes is the move away from wired charging — the second-generation Apple Pencil charges wirelessly and magnetically attaches to compatible iPads. A flat side means it sits nicely on your iPad, and there’s also a new hardware feature that allows you to tap twice on the Pencil to change between functions. For instance, tap twice on the Pencil in Notes, and you can quickly swap to the eraser tool.

The following iPad models use the second-generation Apple Pencil and will not work with the first-generation Apple Pencil:

Device
iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)
iPad Pro 11 (2021)
iPad Air 4 (2020)
iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)
iPad Pro 11 (2020)
iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)
iPad Pro 11 (2018)

Which iPads use the Apple Pencil (first generation)?

Apple Pencil
Malarie Gokey/Digital Trends

The first Apple Pencil was definitely new ground for Apple, and its design shows that awkwardness. It’s big and thick, and the charging point requires your Pencil to jut out from your iPad, ready to snag on something and snap. But despite a few missteps, the Apple Pencil (first generation) is a pretty great stylus. It might not have the flashy magnetic wireless charging of the newer Pencil, but it’s more than functional, and you shouldn’t feel like you’re missing out if your iPad only works with this model of the Pencil.

The following iPad models use the first-generation Apple Pencil and will not work with the second-generation Apple Pencil:

Device
iPad (2020)
iPad (2019)
iPad Mini (2019)
iPad Air (2019)
iPad (2018)
iPad Pro 10.5 (2017)
iPad Pro 12.9 (2017)
iPad Pro 9.7 (2016)
iPad Pro 12.9 (2015)

