The 5 best cordless vacuum deals in the October Prime Day sales

Amazon’s fall Prime Early Access Sale is here, and with it are some of the best deals in electronics and home appliances you’ll find all season. It’s not just Amazon, either; other big-box online retailers are also in the game, meaning you can get some great Best Buy Prime Day deals and Walmart Prime Day deals too. We’ve shopped around and found some of the best Prime Day deals, so if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, there’s no better time to buy. There are also some great Prime Day robot vacuum deals if you’re looking to take the work out of cleaning your floors.

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $179, was $300

Vacuum cleaners probably aren’t the first thing that come to mind when you hear the name Samsung, but the South Korean electronics giant makes a lot more than just the best smartphones. The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum is a lightweight and portable vacuum cleaner that’s great for any floor surface and light enough to carry anywhere in your home. Jet Cyclone technology and a five-layer filtration traps dust particles while keeping everything else running smoothly. The thin and lightweight design and 180-degree swivel head also means you can clean in those hard-to-reach places, and it includes all the accessories you need to clean out the nooks and crannies in your home.

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum — $200, was $260

Shark makes some remarkably affordable vacuum cleaners, but don’t let the price tag fool you; the Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is a solid performer that can take care of all the debris around your home. The thin design makes it ideal for cleaning under and around furniture, and with powerful suction, it will ensure that no tuft of pet fur is left lurking behind. LED headlights also ensure you can see and target hidden dust patches, and it easily converts into a handheld vacuum for handling upholstery in both your home and your car.

Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum — $370, was $400

Dyson makes some excellent vacuum cleaners, but they usually come with a high price tag to match. However, that’s not always the case as this Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum deal shows. The barely 6-pound weight of the V7 Absolute belies its deep cleaning power, which can deep clean carpets, easily sucking up pet hair, large debris, and dust. Of course, it performs equally well on hard floors too, and transforms into a handheld vacuum for cleaning furniture, tabletops, and car seats. It also comes with a generous collection of attachments, including two cleaning heads and a variety of smaller brushes and tools.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum — $450, was $600

If you’re looking to move up a bit in the world of stick vacuums, the Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum is worth a look. With the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum and up to 60 minutes of run time, there’s not much this one can’t handle. It’s not just about raw power, though; the Dyson V10 Absolute can also detangle hair as you clean, thanks to its specialized hair screw attachment, a conical mini-motorized head that spirals pet hair away from the brush bar. You also get Dyson’s fully sealed filtration system that traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micron, removing allergens like pollen and resulting in cleaner air.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum — $550, was $650

For a vacuum cleaner that pulls out all the stops, check out the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum. This 5.2-pound stick vac packs in all of Dyson’s power and versatility while also adding laser illumination to reveal microscope dust and sensors to automatically adapt suction levels for optimal power consumption and battery life. You’ll also know exactly how well a job your vacuum cleaner is doing thanks to a readout on the LCD screen that tells you exactly how much dirt, dust, and debris it’s picked up.

Editors' Recommendations