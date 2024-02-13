 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals: Save $70 on the wireless headphones

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Sony WH-1000-XM5 on top of a book for study, next to a notebook and pen.
Sony

There’s no shortage of headphone deals out there, but there’s always going to be lots of demand for Sony headphones — and Sony WH-1000XM5 deals, in particular. These wireless headphones are extremely popular for various reasons, which is why shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts when buying them. To help you get some savings, check out the best offer for the Sony WH-1000XM5 that we’ve found below, and you better hurry with completing your purchase because there’s no telling when the bargain ends.

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

  • Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones —

Should you buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones?

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are our top pick among the best headphones, taking the spot from its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4. It all starts with the wireless headphones’ excellent sound and ultra-clear call quality, as they create more refined and more detailed audio despite using 25% smaller drivers than the previous model. They also feature Sony’s Precise Voice Pickup technology, so the person on the other end of the call will hear you clearly even when you’re in a noisy place. You have control over the Sony WH-1000XM5’s output through the Sony Headphones app, which offers access to full manual EQ settings while also providing several presets for different situations and independent bass boost adjustment.

One of the main features of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are their active noise cancellation, which prevents you from getting disturbed by your surroundings. With an eight-microphone arrangement and dual-chip processing, you can maintain complete focus on whatever you’re listening to or watching. The wireless headphones also offer a transparency mode that lets external sound in without having to take them off your head. There’s even an optional voice enhancement mode, which will come in handy when you activate transparency mode for purposes such as to engage in a conversation, or to place a food or drink order.

Related

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer all-day comfort with their lightweight design and soft-fit leather, for a snug fit around your head with less pressure on the ears. This will allow you to maximize the wireless headphones’ battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery runs low, charging for just 3 minutes will replenish 3 hours of usage. The wireless headphones also come with Bluetooth Multipoint technology, so you can pair them with up to two devices at the same time and easily switch between them.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are perfect for professionals and students alike, and they’re excellent for keeping yourself busy during long commutes and for maintaining your focus on complicated projects. With the Sony WH-1000XM5 deal above, they’re an even better purchase for practically anyone.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Delivered for the Super Bowl: This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

There's not long left until the Super Bowl but there are still some great TV deals around so that you can watch the game in style. One major highlight is being able to buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV for just $1,700 from Best Buy, saving $600 off the regular price of $2,300. While it's still not exactly cheap, it is a huge discount on a highly sought-after TV.

As with all the best TV deals, we can't guarantee how long this TV will stay at this price. It's one of the best around and it was previously part of a brief sale by Best Buy, meaning it's staying well-priced for longer than we expected. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED is truly something special and that goes for far more than just watching the Super Bowl. Here's what to expect when you buy the A80L today.

Read more
Perfect for the Super Bowl: This 77-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

If you’re shopping for a new 4K TV one of the best TV deals is on the 77-inch model of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV today. It would normally set you back $3,300, but Best Buy currently has it discounted to $2,700. An OLED TV offers one of the best pictures you’ll find in a 4K TV, which makes this deal and its $600 in savings worth considering. Best Buy is also including free delivery with a purchase, which is a nice freebie for such a large product.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
As TV picture technology goes nowadays, QLED and OLED TVs generally produce the best picture available. That puts the Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV in prime position to be one of the most impressive, most immersive 4K TVs you’ve come across. This makes it perfect for watching the Super Bowl but it will also break in nicely with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Like you’ll find with many of the best TVs, it produces a 4K image that’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content into the modern clarity of 4K.

Read more
This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $300 off ahead of the Super Bowl
Sony X800H 4K TV

If you’re looking for a new TV ahead of the Super Bowl or simply because you need one, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV for $900 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,200. Offering a gorgeous-looking picture for anyone who wants a large standard 4K TV, it’s full of great features that remind you of why Sony is such a great TV maker. Here’s why you want it.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV
Simply put, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is better than your average 4K TV. It offers some fantastic technology like Triluminos Pro which allows you to enjoy billions of accurate colors and enjoy impressive picture quality. There’s also HDR and Dolby Vision support so you get cinematic-looking content as you watch. For action fans and gamers alike, there’s also Motionflow XR which ensures blur-free picture quality even when things are moving fast. There’s also 4K X-Reality Pro which helps provide a far superior picture when upscaling HD content.

Read more