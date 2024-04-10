 Skip to main content
Quick! Best Buy just discounted this 50-inch 4K TV to $200

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.
Best Buy

For those who are on the hunt for affordable TV deals, this may be what you’re looking for — the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV, which is already pretty cheap at its original price of $300, for an even lower $200 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $100 discount on this 4K TV disappears, so if you’re on a tight budget but you’re due for a new screen in your living room or bedroom, you should hurry up with your purchase to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV

The Pioneer Xumo TV is an ultra-affordable smart TV that is exclusive to Best Buy. The Xumo TV software is both a smart TV platform that supports a wide variety of apps, and a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of channels known as Xumo Play. You’ll have access to all of the popular services such as Netflix and Disney+, all of which works with voice search through the TV’s remote. The TV already comes loaded with apps, which makes setting it up even faster and easier.

In terms of specifications, the Pioneer Xumo TV is pretty basic, but you’ll still get 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen for sharp details and vivid colors. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio for impressive picture and sound quality when you’re watching your favorite movies, and Apple Airplay so that you can wirelessly share photos and videos from your smartphone to its 50-inch display.

If you want to get a smart TV for incredibly cheap, you should go for the Pioneer Xumo TV. The 50-inch model is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $100 discount that pulls its price down from $300 to an amazingly affordable $200, but there’s no telling until when this offer will be available. If you don’t want to miss out on this attention-catching price for the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction immediately. Any delay may cause you to lose your chance at the savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
I found three TV deals you shouldn’t miss today — from $348
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

There's no shortage of TV deals online across the various retailers, but you're going to have to take a closer look if you want to walk away with the best bargains. If you don't have the time to browse through the thousands of offers, you're in luck because here are three deals that are among the cream of the crop. You've got a choice to make among displays made by some of the best TV brands, and you better hurry because we're not sure how much time is remaining before these discounts are taken down.
Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV -- $348, was $528

The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is a pretty affordable option for its size. You'll get 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, which are enabled by Vizio's IQ Active 4K HDR processor that also upscales all HD content to 4K quality. It's a smart TV that's powered by the the brand's SmartCast platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but also allows integration with smart home systems that are running on Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon's Alexa.

Read more
Best 65-inch TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for under $400
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup, one of the best upgrades you can do is go for a larger TV, especially nowadays since they've started to come down in price while still packing a lot of excellent features. For example, you can get some excellent 65-inch TVs from the best TV brands out there, like Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL, and a bunch more. You'll also be happy to know that there are a lot of excellent TV deals you can take advantage of, so you can always pick something that fits both your budget and your needs perfectly. That's why we've collected some of our favorite 65-inch TV deals below to help you pick your next TV.
Hisense 65-inch A6 Series LED 4K TV — $378, was $430

Despite its low price, this TV sacrifices nothing in terms of picture quality. I brings the modern clarity of 4K resolution to your living room. It’s even able to upscale older content into Ultra-HD resolution. The Hisense A6 4K TV is a good option for gamers and people who like to take in the fast-paced action of sports and action movies. It has a 60Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, which makes sure the TV can handle the rigors of next generation gaming consoles and intense, fast-paced scenes. This keeps the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart, even during the fastest moving action sequences.

Read more
The 5 best outdoor projectors in 2024
Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K being carried outside.

If you have a good projector, it can be a lot of fun since you can have a big screen size without actually needing to spend thousands of dollars on a massive screen. Granted, you will have to pay quite a bit if you want high-resolution and other TV-like features, but it's still a great alternative to a traditional TV. Projectors are also a good option if you want to go outdoors camping, have a picnic, or even if you live in an RV or Camper where space is at a premium, and you can't fit a massive TV in there. That's where outdoor projectors come in handy, and luckily, there are a lot of great options out there if you want to grab something, although it's worth noting that some of these options might also require you to invest in one of these portable power station deals for some extra battery life. Either way, be sure to check out all our options below.
The Best Outdoor Projectors in 2024

Buy the if you want the best outdoor projector overall
Buy the if you want the best 1080p outdoor projector
Buy the if you want the best 4k outdoor projector
Buy the if you want the best portable outdoor projector
Buy the  if you want the best budget outdoor projector

Read more