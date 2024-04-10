Quick! Best Buy just discounted this 50-inch 4K TV to $200

For those who are on the hunt for affordable TV deals, this may be what you’re looking for — the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV, which is already pretty cheap at its original price of $300, for an even lower $200 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $100 discount on this 4K TV disappears, so if you’re on a tight budget but you’re due for a new screen in your living room or bedroom, you should hurry up with your purchase to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV

The Pioneer Xumo TV is an ultra-affordable smart TV that is exclusive to Best Buy. The Xumo TV software is both a smart TV platform that supports a wide variety of apps, and a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of channels known as Xumo Play. You’ll have access to all of the popular services such as Netflix and Disney+, all of which works with voice search through the TV’s remote. The TV already comes loaded with apps, which makes setting it up even faster and easier.

In terms of specifications, the Pioneer Xumo TV is pretty basic, but you’ll still get 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch screen for sharp details and vivid colors. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio for impressive picture and sound quality when you’re watching your favorite movies, and Apple Airplay so that you can wirelessly share photos and videos from your smartphone to its 50-inch display.

If you want to get a smart TV for incredibly cheap, you should go for the Pioneer Xumo TV. The 50-inch model is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $100 discount that pulls its price down from $300 to an amazingly affordable $200, but there’s no telling until when this offer will be available. If you don’t want to miss out on this attention-catching price for the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo TV, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction immediately. Any delay may cause you to lose your chance at the savings.

Editors' Recommendations