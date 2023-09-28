Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy already has an exclusive on ultra-affordable smart TVs powered by the Xumo TV streaming platform and manufactured by Hisense, and now it plans to add additional Xumo TV models from Pioneer. The Pioneer Xumo TVs will be available in-store and online in November, in sizes ranging from 43- to 65-inches in size and from $270 to $500 in price.

Like the Hisense Xumo TVs, the Pioneer models will be loaded with the Xumo TV software that acts as both a smart TV platform, with support for a variety of apps, as well as the TV’s default streaming service, Xumo Play. The latter is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options.

The TVs also give you access to subscription-based services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, plus non-subscription services like YouTube, Tubi, and Pluto. The Xumo TV interface is designed to blend these different content sources into one overarching TV experience, driven in part by a voice search that can be accessed from the included remote.

From a specs point of view, the Pioneer models are predictably basic, but Xumo says they support 4K resolutions and are compatible with HDR TV formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The LED backlights are direct-lit, and the panels support a native refresh rate of 60Hz.

Each TV has either three or four HDMI ports depending on the screen size with support for HDMI-ARC. With onboard Wi-Fi, you can also use Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology for streaming to the TV from compatible Apple devices. The TVs also support Bluetooth for wireless audio connections. Here’s how they’re priced:

