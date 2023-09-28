 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy expands its affordable Xumo TV lineup with Pioneer-branded models

Simon Cohen
By
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.
Best Buy

Best Buy already has an exclusive on ultra-affordable smart TVs powered by the Xumo TV streaming platform and manufactured by Hisense, and now it plans to add additional Xumo TV models from Pioneer. The Pioneer Xumo TVs will be available in-store and online in November, in sizes ranging from 43- to 65-inches in size and from $270 to $500 in price.

Like the Hisense Xumo TVs, the Pioneer models will be loaded with the Xumo TV software that acts as both a smart TV platform, with support for a variety of apps, as well as the TV’s default streaming service, Xumo Play. The latter is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options.

Recommended Videos

The TVs also give you access to subscription-based services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, plus non-subscription services like YouTube, Tubi, and Pluto. The Xumo TV interface is designed to blend these different content sources into one overarching TV experience, driven in part by a voice search that can be accessed from the included remote.

Related

From a specs point of view, the Pioneer models are predictably basic, but Xumo says they support 4K resolutions and are compatible with HDR TV formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The LED backlights are direct-lit, and the panels support a native refresh rate of 60Hz.

Each TV has either three or four HDMI ports depending on the screen size with support for HDMI-ARC. With onboard Wi-Fi, you can also use Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology for streaming to the TV from compatible Apple devices. The TVs also support Bluetooth for wireless audio connections. Here’s how they’re priced:

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Sennheiser’s new budget-friendly headphones get a very high-end feature
Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones in black and white colors.

Sennheiser's new Accentum wireless noise-canceling headphones look a lot like its top-of-the-line $380 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. And while they have similar features, the Accentum are priced at $180 and can do something the Momentum 4 can't: they accept lossless digital audio via their USB-C port. The black version is up for preorder on September 25 and is expected to ship starting on October 4, while the white version begins shipping in late November. Both models will be available at select retailers and at sennheiser-hearing.com.

The Accentum are the successors to Sennheiser's 2020 HD 450 BT, and the company's approach to this more affordable product line remains the same -- preserve as many features from the Momentum line as possible while keeping the price under $200. Needless to say, you can't do this without some trade-offs. The Accentum don't come with a carry case or any kind of analog input. They use only physical controls, not touch controls, and they don't have wear sensors for auto-pausing your tunes when you remove them.

Read more
Olivia Rodrigo’s latest collaboration is a set of limited-edition Sony LinkBuds S
Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo worn by the singer.

Livies (yep, that's what Olivia Rodrigo's fans are called) have something new to get excited about. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter sensation has partnered with Sony to release a limited edition of the company's LinkBuds S wireless, noise-canceling earbuds in a very Rodrigo shade of violet. Sony won't tell us how many of the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo will be made, but we know they're priced the same ($200) as the regular LinksBuds S. They're available for preorder starting September 26.

Rodrigo's recently announced world tour for her 2023 sophomore album Guts has been seeing incredible demand, with some ticket resellers commanding prices in excess of $5,000 -- reminiscent of the kind of enthusiasm shown for Taylor Swift's currently touring Eras shows. Guts is the follow-up to Rodrigo's hugely popular debut solo album, 2021's Sour.

Read more
Tivoli Audio reimagines its SongBook as two retro-style boomboxes
Tivoli Audio SongBook Max in green.

Tivoli Audio SongBook in cream/brown Tivoli Audio

In 2004, Tivoli Audio sold a pint-sized portable AM/FM clock radio known as the SongBook. It was discontinued in 2010, but not forgotten: the 2.2-pound backpack-friendly radio has been reborn as two new Bluetooth-powered portables -- the SongBook and SongBook Max.

Read more