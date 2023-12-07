 Skip to main content
Apple AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, Tile Mate prices slashed

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re always losing and misplacing stuff, you may want to invest in Bluetooth trackers. These handy devices can be placed or attached to any object — and even held by people or pets! If you think they’ll be very useful for you, there are three options with discounts right now from Amazon — the Tile Mate for $18, down $7 from $25; the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 for $20, down $10 from $30; and the Apple AirTag for $27, down $2 from $29. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, especially if you’re planning to buy multiples, because they may expire at any moment.

Tile Mate — 

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 — 

Apple AirTag — 

Tile Mate — $18, was $25

The Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker attached to a set of keys.
Tile

When you attach the Tile Mate to an object such as keys, backpacks, and purses, you can use the Tile app to find them when they leave your sight. When it’s within Bluetooth range, you can make it ring using the app, and when it’s outside of Bluetooth range, you can check its most recent location on a map. You can leverage the power of the whole Tile Network to look for lost things, and you won’t have to worry about the Tile Mate going offline because it’s powered by a three-year battery. The Tile app is supported by Android and iOS, and the Tile Mate works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 — $25, was $30

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 on a white background.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 looks very different compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, as its revamped design is meant to make it easier to attach to your stuff. You’ll use the SmartThings Find app when you need to trace its location, and when it’s close, you can activate the Search Nearby feature that will give you guided directions through Compass View. You also have the option of having it send an audible signal to help you find it. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 can stay powered for up to 500 days, and up to 40% longer if Power Saving Mode is activated.

Apple AirTag — $27, was $29

Person holding an Apple AirTag.
Digital Trends

The Apple AirTag elevates the capabilities of a Bluetooth tracker by using Apple’s Find My network. If there’s an iPhone within Bluetooth range of the tracker, its location is updated, telling you where it is without the owner of that iPhone even knowing that they helped you out. The Apple AirTag is very easy to set up with your iPhone or iPad, which is a trademark feature of Apple devices, and you can play a sound in its built-in speaker to help you find it. Its battery can last more than a year before it needs to be replaced.

