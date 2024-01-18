 Skip to main content
Hundreds of Samsung Galaxy S24 cases are already discounted

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

With Samsung’s unveiling of its latest flagship smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra — a lot of Android fans are already looking forward to making the upgrade. Preorders have already started and regular sales are set to begin on Jan. 31, but before then, you can already buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 case with a discount from Amazon. Feel free to browse the hundreds of options available, but we’ve picked out our favorite offers if you don’t want to get overwhelmed. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested in any of them though, because we’re not sure when they’ll return to their original prices.

What to buy in Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S24 cases sale

Among the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S24 cases in Amazon’s sale is the Osophter clear case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Featuring reinforced corners and made of shatterproof premium TPU, the case is instead of $10. You can also go for the Vaki rugged case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which comes with a screen protector for instead of $16.

Here are two cases made by brands that are featured in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases — the Spidercase for Samsung Galaxy S24 featuring 12-foot drop protection, a screen protector, and a lens protector instead of $20, and the Oterkin waterproof case with built-in screen protector and full body protection instead of $29. If you’re getting the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, check out the BXYJY wallet case with a built-in card holder that can function as a kickstand, a sliding lens cover, and a shock-absorbing airbag on every corner for a , down from $26.

With the discounts that Amazon has rolled out for Samsung Galaxy S24 cases, it’s highly recommended that you buy at least one of them right now so that the smartphone will get protected right away when you receive it. It might be a while before Samsung’s new flagship smartphone appears in phone deals, so you may as well secure your savings in accessories like cases. You’ve got a lot of choices in addition to the ones we’ve highlighted above, but you better make your decision now while the offers are still online.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
