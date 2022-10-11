Today's Best Beats Studio 3 Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
Beats Studio 3 are 34% off in the October Prime Day sale

Prime Day maybe over, but Amazon couldn’t wait until Black Friday to have another sale. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is going on October 11 and 12, and we’re seeing some great Prime Early Access headphone deals. For instance, you can grab these Beats Studio 3 headphones for only $230 — that’s a $120 discount off their usual $250. Grab them while this short sale lasts. You won’t want to miss your chance to get some of the most popular headphones on the market.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 headphones

The Beats Studio 3 are high-performance wireless headphones with pure adaptive noise canceling, which actively blocks external noise so that you can keep listening to your music or watching your favorite show without distractions. The feature is popular among frequent flyers and public transportation commuters, according to this headphone buying guide, but it’s also great for students who want to focus on what they’re reading or professionals who need to catch up on some work amid any kind of noise that’s happening around them. With the wireless headphones’ real-time audio calibration, premium sound is preserved for a more immersive experience.

Apple’s W1 chip, which is also found in the first-generation AirPods, is inside the Beats Studio 3. It combines with Bluetooth technology for a stable connection between the headphones and the device that it’s paired with, but like most of the best wireless headphones, there’s no difference in how easy it is to link them with an iOS or Android device. Meanwhile, operating them is also simple, with easy-to-reach on-device controls on the left earcup for controlling playback and adjusting volume. Holding down a button also allows you to activate the default voice assistant that you’ve activated on your device, like Apple’s Siri.

The best headphones remain comfortable even after wearing them for hours, and the Beats Studio 3 does that with its lightweight but durable design. They can actually stay on your head the whole day because they have a battery life of up to 22 hours on a single charge, while Fast Fuel technology makes sure that they don’t stay off for long when their battery is depleted because 10 minutes of charging replenishes three hours of usage. If you’re looking for reliable headphones, you should set your sights on this Beats Studio 3 Prime Early Access deal.

