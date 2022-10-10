Best Amazon Prime Early Access Headphone Deals for 2022

Tomorrow the Prime Early Access sale officially launches for the first time ever. The two-day event is much like Prime Day but its purpose is to help you organize your holiday shopping ahead of time. Thanks to Amazon loving to prioritize highly sought-after technology during its sale periods, we’re counting on seeing some fantastic headphone deals in particular. In fact, we’ve already picked out some of the best offers from the sale that you can shop right now, including some major and much-loved brands.

Remember — while this sale may have a different name, the Prime Early Access sale is effectively the Prime Day headphone deals of before which means if you missed out earlier in the year, this is your chance to save big all over again. There may even be better discounts than we saw back in June.

Whatever your plans with the Prime Day deals going on, read on while we help you out. Besides including early deals, we’ve also got everything you need to know about how to access the deals if you don’t currently have a Prime membership and we look at whether you should buy now or wait until tomorrow for the official event.

Get a Prime free trial to shop the Prime Early Access headphone deals

We’re confident that the full Prime Early Access headphone deals we’ll see unfold tomorrow are going to be worth your while, but they’re not actually open to all. Like Prime Day deals, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you don’t already have a membership, are you stuck? No, there’s a solution. Simply sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime and you’re covered.

Anyone who hasn’t been an Amazon Prime member before can sign up for a 30-day free trial. By doing so, you get access to all the Prime Early Access deals going on over the next two days, plus there are substantial other benefits, too.

For instance, you get same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery for free on millions of items, so you get your new purchases faster than usual.

As well as that, there’s also Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service offers thousands of great shows including some great Amazon Originals that you can’t see anywhere else. You won’t run out of new stuff to watch here. Additionally, Amazon Music offers ad-free music with millions of songs, thousands of radio stations, along with plenty of podcasts, too.

If you love to game, you don’t miss out either. There’s a free Twitch channel subscription bundled in each month, along with exclusive in-game content as well. Keen readers can also enjoy hundreds of new books, magazines, and more each month via Prime Reading.

Once the 30-day free trial ends, Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year. However, if you cancel as soon as you sign up, you won’t pay a cent after the first 30 days. If you’re just looking to access the Prime Early Access sale, this is an excellent way to save big on the deals unfolding without having to commit to an Amazon Prime membership. Although, we won’t blame you if you want to keep the benefits for a bit longer — it’s a super useful service.

Today’s Best Prime Early Access headphone deals

Beats Solo 3 Headphones — $131, was $200

With all the advantages that come with the Apple W1 chip yet working with Android as well as iOS devices, the Beats Solo 3 are a great option for many users. Packed full of features, you get to enjoy your music in a superior fashion than before. That’s thanks to things like spatial audio which means with the right music and setup, you can feel immersed in what you’re listening to and more of a part of it than with other headphones. As well as that, you get fine-tuned acoustics that maximize clarity and balance.

None of this would matter much if the Beats Solo 3 felt awful to wear, but they’re great. Designed with comfort in mind, they have comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use and an adjustable fit so you can tweak things just how you need them to be. They look great too, appearing smaller than you would expect while offering lots of functionality. For instance, there’s a battery life of up to 40 hours with a quick five-minute charge giving back three hours of playback. That’s ideal if you’re prone to forgetting to recharge every once in a while.

Other features include fantastic support for Apple devices so that you just need to hold them near to your iPhone to hook them up to it and all other Apple devices. Compatible with Android devices, too, they take hardly any time to pair up. With built-in controls on the cup, you’re always in control of what’s going on. The only thing you really miss out on here is active noise cancellation but if this isn’t a priority for you, the Beats Solo 3 are a great option, combining style and great sounds.

Beats Studio 3 — $230, was $350

The Beats Studio 3 are high-performance wireless headphones that are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which is the same one used in the first-generation AirPods, and it enables the audio sharing feature between any headphones or earbuds powered by the W1 chip or the H1 chip. They’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices though, expanding their potential audience. The headphones deliver energy and clarity for vocal-heavy music, and there’s no hint of distortion in your music if you decide to turn up the volume to the maximum. Their real-time audio calibration preserves premium audio quality, and they’re compatible with Spatial Audio for an immersive experience when listening to music, watching movies, or playing video games.

You’ll be free from distractions while you’re wearing the Beats Studio 3 with their pure adaptive noise-canceling feature, which blocks external noise without sacrificing the quality of the audio that you’re listening to. For your convenience, you can use the wireless headphones’ on-ear controls and microphone to take calls, control your music’s playback, and activate Apple’s Siri, for a wide range of voice commands.

You’ll get up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge for all-day playback, and if you need to recharge the wireless headphones, Fast Fuel technology will replenish 3 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in. The Beats Studio 3 offer several color choices, and they come with a fully integrated headband and earcup pivots for a sleek and minimalist look. This design follows with the controls, which are nearly invisible, and the slender profile that doesn’t make them look bulky while they’re on your head.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones — $319, was $350

Bose features heavily amongst the best noise-canceling headphones around. The company knows how to get the most out of noise cancellation technology as demonstrated by these headphones. The headphones have external microphones and enhanced signal processing to know exactly how to cancel out the noise you don’t want to deal with. For those times when you do need to listen out, an Aware Mode means you can pick up the necessary sounds without having to take the headphones off. It’s as convenient as it sounds proving very beneficial while commuting.

In addition, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones sound great, with depth and fullness. There’s also adjustable EQ which means you can set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels to your personal preference, or opt to pick out one of many preset options instead. The Bose Music app is a breeze to use with a guided setup, so it doesn’t take long to find the right sounds for you.

Elsewhere, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones have everything else you could need. With voice pickup, you get clearer conversations every time when taking calls. A smart noise-rejecting algorithm filters out environmental sounds so it’s even useful for professional calls. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones feel great to wear, too, thanks to soft ear cushions and head band. Made from a mixture of synthetic leather, impact-resistant nylon, and custom cast-metal hinges, you can wear these all day long without a problem. Given their flexibility, you almost certainly will too as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones soon fits into your lifestyle, whether you’re talking, working, or simply relaxing with music.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are expensive but exhibit fantastic quality. We called them the most fun headphones ever because that’s exactly what they are. They look super stylish and modern because they ooze class at every turn. They offer an Apple-designed dynamic driver so you get phenomenal high-fidelity audio at all times. Alongside that is exceptional active noise cancellation. Simply put, these headphones will block out essentially all outside sound no matter what, so you can focus on what you’re listening to. When you do need to check back into the world, there’s always the headphones’ transparency mode. It lets you return and listen in and interact with the world once more, all in moments.

The features keep on coming with spatial audio a real highlight. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means that the music ‘follows’ you around so you get theater-like sound that surrounds you, making you feel like you’re at a live venue rather than listening to your headphones. It’s truly remarkable stuff and sounds amazing. Alongside that is computational audio which combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip so you get more reliable service and a fantastic listening experience.

It all takes hardly any time to set up, too, with on-head detection, effortless setup and seamless switching between all your Apple devices. You can even easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your Apple devices. Up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC and spatial audio enabled is fairly respectable with an ultra low-power mode ensuring that storage won’t drain your battery by any means. They’re incredibly comfy to wear as well, thanks to a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions that cocoon your ears. Simply put, these are straightforward headphones that mean you can spend more time enjoying and less time tweaking controls or worrying about maintaining the battery.

Should you shop these Prime Day headphone deals or wait until tomorrow?

It might be tempting to go straight in and buy one of the deals going on right now instead of waiting until tomorrow for the Prime Early Access sale to officially start. We actually don’t recommend doing this. Instead, when you’re only hours away, it simply makes better sense to hold on and see what happens next. It’s very likely that prices will get even better if you wait until tomorrow.

We don’t blame you for wanting to dive right in though. If you do decide to buy now rather than wait and see, there is an alternative. In case the headphones you buy getting cheaper tomorrow, you can always opt to cancel your earlier order and place a new one at the lower sales price. Amazon has a great cancellation policy so this isn’t going to be an issue. Just make sure you’ve successfully placed the new one before you cancel the existing order so you don’t miss out.

It’s a minor hassle to cancel the order but if you’re worried about missing out or stressing on the big day, it could well help you out.

Editors' Recommendations