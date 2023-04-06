This AirTags deal gets you a free pizza — kinda, sort of

Saving money means that you can roll those funds into another endeavor, whether that’s padding your savings account, paying for some bills, or grabbing something new, indulging if you will. That’s why it’s always beneficial to peruse some of the best deals out there before making a purchase, you never know what you can save and just how much. If you’re in the market for a new phone, for example, checking out the best phone deals is always a great idea, or Apple deals, or TV deals, or smart home gear — you name it.

Well, right now, Amazon is offering $10 off the Apple AirTags in a four-pack, but here’s the kicker, you could use that tenner to order a pizza, soda, candy, or whatever your little heart desires. Yum, now I’m craving a greasy Pepperoni pie. Anyways, the Apple AirTags bundle is usually $100, but with this deal you can grab them for just $90, saving $10 — so you can put it towards pizza, food, or whatever else you want. Check out that deal below or for more details on why the AirTag is a must-buy.

Why you should buy Apple AirTags

In short, the Apple AirTags are small, GPS-ready dongles or devices that you can use to track your belongings and valuables through Apple’s Find My app service. They offer a simple one-tap setup with iPhone and iPad devices, you just tap and then tracking is activated. They’re thin, lightweight, and durable so you can place them just about anywhere, to help you find lost remotes, secure your smartphone, keep an eye on your luggage, and much more.

In our Apple AirTag review, Christian de Looper praised the little device(s) for being easy to use, tapping into a huge ecosystem (Apple’s), precision and reliable tracking support, and the option to replace the battery. You can also tap into a huge library of resources, like cases, keychains, and more, that extend your use of the tags, sometimes even allowing you to achieve more with them. For example, a simple keychain allows you to attach them to your keys, so you can always find your car keys, even if you leave them somewhere you visit like a restaurant, bar, or friend’s house.

A special “Lost Mode” when activated, will automatically notify you that the tracker, and whatever it’s attached to, has been detected in the Find My network. This is excellent for when you lose or misplace items and need to locate them, even after a long time of being away. All communications via Apple’s Find My network are anonymous and encrypted, meaning your privacy is safe, and location data and history are never stored on the actual AirTag. That way if the tag is misplaced someone can’t just look up sensitive information, like your home address.

Normally $100, Amazon is offering the Apple AirTag four-pack, right now, for just $90, which saves you $10. That might not seem like a lot until you go to order some food or a pizza. Yum. If you want to track lost or stolen items, the AirTag is one of the best ways to do that. We recommend grabbing some when you have the opportunity, like now. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last, just an FYI.

