 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This AirTags deal gets you a free pizza — kinda, sort of

Briley Kenney
By
Apple AirTag lifestyle image.
Apple

Saving money means that you can roll those funds into another endeavor, whether that’s padding your savings account, paying for some bills, or grabbing something new, indulging if you will. That’s why it’s always beneficial to peruse some of the best deals out there before making a purchase, you never know what you can save and just how much. If you’re in the market for a new phone, for example, checking out the best phone deals is always a great idea, or Apple deals, or TV deals,  or smart home gear — you name it.

Well, right now, Amazon is offering $10 off the Apple AirTags in a four-pack, but here’s the kicker, you could use that tenner to order a pizza, soda, candy, or whatever your little heart desires. Yum, now I’m craving a greasy Pepperoni pie. Anyways, the Apple AirTags bundle is usually $100, but with this deal you can grab them for just $90, saving $10 — so you can put it towards pizza, food, or whatever else you want. Check out that deal below or for more details on why the AirTag is a must-buy.

Why you should buy Apple AirTags

In short, the Apple AirTags are small, GPS-ready dongles or devices that you can use to track your belongings and valuables through Apple’s Find My app service. They offer a simple one-tap setup with iPhone and iPad devices, you just tap and then tracking is activated. They’re thin, lightweight, and durable so you can place them just about anywhere, to help you find lost remotes, secure your smartphone, keep an eye on your luggage, and much more.

In our Apple AirTag review, Christian de Looper praised the little device(s) for being easy to use, tapping into a huge ecosystem (Apple’s), precision and reliable tracking support, and the option to replace the battery. You can also tap into a huge library of resources, like cases, keychains, and more, that extend your use of the tags, sometimes even allowing you to achieve more with them. For example, a simple keychain allows you to attach them to your keys, so you can always find your car keys, even if you leave them somewhere you visit like a restaurant, bar, or friend’s house.

A special “Lost Mode” when activated, will automatically notify you that the tracker, and whatever it’s attached to, has been detected in the Find My network. This is excellent for when you lose or misplace items and need to locate them, even after a long time of being away. All communications via Apple’s Find My network are anonymous and encrypted, meaning your privacy is safe, and location data and history are never stored on the actual AirTag. That way if the tag is misplaced someone can’t just look up sensitive information, like your home address.

Normally $100, Amazon is offering the Apple AirTag four-pack, right now, for just $90, which saves you $10. That might not seem like a lot until you go to order some food or a pizza. Yum. If you want to track lost or stolen items, the AirTag is one of the best ways to do that. We recommend grabbing some when you have the opportunity, like now. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last, just an FYI.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Latest Apple Pencil is down to its cheapest-ever price
Someone using an Apple Pencil with the 10th Gen iPad.

If you just grabbed a new iPad, be sure to pair it with the Apple Pencil. It will help you get the full utility out of your expensive new device. This week is actually the best time you could buy one of the best styluses out there. Right now the stylus is only $89, $40 off its usual price of $129. There's never been a better discount on this Apple Pencil on Amazon. If the price isn't enough to convince you, let us tell you why you'll love the Apple Pencil.

Why You Should Buy the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen
Because it can be a little confusing, it's always a good idea to read our guide on which Apple Pencil works with which iPad. You can also get a little help using iPadOS's Scribble feature, which is incredibly useful when you have a stylus handy. Basically, it's a great way to leave notes for yourself about onscreen content or reading, but you will need an Apple Pencil, either 1st Gen or 2nd Gen. Either way, this deal that offers the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for cheaper than ever is the perfect time to get yourself ready to scribble.

Read more
It may not be the latest model, but this iPad is a steal at $60 off
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

The Apple iPad is a classic tablet. Even if you grab a model that's a few years old, you'll still get a dependable and innovative device that will last a long time. Right now the 2021 iPad is down to only $269 after a $60 discount. Deals like these don't last long, so head over to Amazon and grab it before it's gone.

Why you should buy the 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021)
The 2021 Apple iPad was an incremental upgrade to the 2020 model and is a great entry point if you're entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time. For starters, it runs the A13 bionic chip, which, while two generations older than the A15, is still a powerful little processor bundle and can handle most stuff you throw at it. It also has more than enough RAM to handle day-to-day use, so you won't constantly have to manage apps or the number of browser windows open. Also, while this deal comes only as a Wi-Fi version, you can grab a cellular version if you'd prefer to go that route, and similarly, we encourage you to grab the 256GB version rather than the 64 GB unless you're planning on grabbing one of these external hard drive deals.

Read more
Kindle sale drops the price of four popular models
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - All-new Tablet

If you've always wanted to try owning an e-reader and growing your own collection of e-books, there's probably no better brand to help you with that than Amazon's Kindle. There are different models to choose from, but if you're looking for Kindle deals to enjoy some savings with your purchases, here are our top picks. You're going to want to hurry in choosing what to buy though, because we're not sure how much time you've got left before these offers end.
Amazon Kindle (2022) -- $80, was $100

The Amazon Kindle (2022) is the cheapest and most basic model in the retailer's line of e-readers, but it offers all the features that will let you enjoy e-books. The device features a 6-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch, up from the previous generation's 167 ppi, so book covers will look even better and text looks just like ink on paper. The e-reader can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and its 16GB capacity can store thousands of books in your virtual library. The Amazon Kindle (2022) is lightweight and compact, and it features a backlight that's easy to activate when you need it.

Read more