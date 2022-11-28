 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Even the Apple AirTag is discounted for Cyber Monday 2022

Albert Bassili
By
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

One of Apple’s most valuable products is the AirTag, especially if you’re very prone to losing things all the time. Luckily, there are a few great Cyber Monday deals, like this one from Walmart, bringing them down to $25 from $30. While that’s not a substantial discount, we don’t often see deals on it, and it makes a big difference if you plan to buy two or three at a time, which some might feel compelled to do given how rare deals on the AirTag are. It’s also a great gift if you buy one for yourself and a friend or family member, and if you order it now, you’ll likely get it before Christmas.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag

What sets the Apple AirTag apart from other trackers is it can leverage the millions and millions of Apple devices out there to keep track of things almost anywhere in the world. Another is that the AirTag itself is relatively small at 1.25 inches wide, but sadly it doesn’t come with a way to attach it to anything, so you’re almost certainly going to have to spring for an AirTag accessory to keep it in, like the keyring garb that you see in the picture above. So while you can certainly buy Apple’s leather key ring for $35, most folks grab generic ones for much cheaper instead. So even though there are some additional costs, the AirTag is still pretty amazing at being located in pretty much any place, which it accomplishes through Find My Network, which runs on almost all Apple devices out there.

It’s also IP67 rated, and its battery can last over a year without needing changing, which is impressive. That said, given how versatile they are, there are some privacy concerns given how the AirTags work and the fact that they are so small and easy to hide. Luckily, Apple has rolled out a promised AirTag safety update which makes a big difference, so it’s not as bad as it used to be.

Related

While there were some issues surrounding the AirTag in the past, a lot of them have been dealt with, and given how versatile they are, this deal from Walmart bringing them down to $25 makes them a great buy. But, of course, if you aren’t in the Apple ecosystem and don’t have an iPhone, you can check our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market, as well as our breakdown between the Apple AirTag vs. Tile Tags, the other big player in the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals
Dyson’s best cordless vacuum (V15) is $100 off for Cyber Monday
The Dyson V15 Detect using its laser sensor to find dust on the floor.
This is the best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal we’ve found
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
apple-watch-se-pocket
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals
Microsoft Cyber Monday deals: Surface Laptop 5, Xbox Series S
Best Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface Deals
Searching for a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal? Buy this NOW
A side view of an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop on a white background.
Get Bose’s answer to AirPods Pro for $179 for Cyber Monday
A man wear the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.
Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for Cyber Monday
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.
Need a PS5 controller? This Cyber Monday deal has you covered
Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.