Even the Apple AirTag is discounted for Cyber Monday 2022

One of Apple’s most valuable products is the AirTag, especially if you’re very prone to losing things all the time. Luckily, there are a few great Cyber Monday deals, like this one from Walmart, bringing them down to $25 from $30. While that’s not a substantial discount, we don’t often see deals on it, and it makes a big difference if you plan to buy two or three at a time, which some might feel compelled to do given how rare deals on the AirTag are. It’s also a great gift if you buy one for yourself and a friend or family member, and if you order it now, you’ll likely get it before Christmas.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag

What sets the Apple AirTag apart from other trackers is it can leverage the millions and millions of Apple devices out there to keep track of things almost anywhere in the world. Another is that the AirTag itself is relatively small at 1.25 inches wide, but sadly it doesn’t come with a way to attach it to anything, so you’re almost certainly going to have to spring for an AirTag accessory to keep it in, like the keyring garb that you see in the picture above. So while you can certainly buy Apple’s leather key ring for $35, most folks grab generic ones for much cheaper instead. So even though there are some additional costs, the AirTag is still pretty amazing at being located in pretty much any place, which it accomplishes through Find My Network, which runs on almost all Apple devices out there.

It’s also IP67 rated, and its battery can last over a year without needing changing, which is impressive. That said, given how versatile they are, there are some privacy concerns given how the AirTags work and the fact that they are so small and easy to hide. Luckily, Apple has rolled out a promised AirTag safety update which makes a big difference, so it’s not as bad as it used to be.

While there were some issues surrounding the AirTag in the past, a lot of them have been dealt with, and given how versatile they are, this deal from Walmart bringing them down to $25 makes them a great buy. But, of course, if you aren’t in the Apple ecosystem and don’t have an iPhone, you can check our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market, as well as our breakdown between the Apple AirTag vs. Tile Tags, the other big player in the market.

