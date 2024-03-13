 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nomad sale: Up to 85% off cases for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch

Aaron Mamiit
By
Nomad leather case for iPhone.
Nomad

If you just got yourself a new device from iPhone deals or AirPods deals, your next purchase should be on protection for your smartphone or wireless earbuds. Nomad’s cases will not only prevent physical damage, but they will also provide a unique sense of style so that your iPhone or AirPods will stand out anywhere you go. There’s an ongoing Nomad Overstock sale with discounts of up to 85% covering cases for the iPhone 14, AirPods 3, and more — check out everything that’s available, and hopefully there’s something that will be compatible with your current device.

What to buy in Nomad’s Overstock sale

Nomad’s Overstock sale includes cases for the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone XS series. For the largest discounts, the Modern Leather Case – Horween for the iPhone 14 Plus is 85% off, from $70 for savings of $60, while the Modern Leather Folio – Horween for the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 60% off, from $80 for savings of $50. The Modern Leather Folio for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also 60% off for a from $70 for $42 in savings, and the Modern Leather Folio for the iPhone XS Max is 85% off for a from $70 for $60 in savings.

For owners of the third-generation Apple AirPods, the Modern Leather Case is 50% off, so you’ll have to pay instead of $30 for savings of $15, and for owners of the fourth-generation Apple iPad Pro 12.9, the Modern Case is 75% off, for a for savings of $60 on its sticker price of $80.

Trending Deals:

Other attention-catching deals in Nomad’s ongoing sale are the Titanium Band for 40mm and 41mm models of the Apple Watch at 20% off, bringing its price from $300 for savings of $60, and the Base, a wireless charger that’s compatible with MagSafe technology, also at 20% off, which lowers its price to from $70 for savings of $15.

The Nomad Overstock sale may not include offers for cases of all iPhone and AirPods models, but you won’t want to miss the up to 85% off in savings if the discounted items are compatible with your devices. Whether something already caught your eye from our recommended bargains above or you’re planning to take a look at everything that’s on sale, you better hurry with your purchase because there’s no telling when these lowered prices will return to normal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best iPhone 15 cases in 2024: our 20 favorites
New cases for the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 16 may be only a few months away now, but Apple's iPhone 15 is still a great buy. It may even turn out to be a rare gem in the churn of year-over-year upgrades. This time around, Apple packed in some significant improvements compared to its 2022 predecessor, including the new 48-megapixel sensor and new 2x optical zoom, making for one of the biggest camera upgrades to come to a standard model since the iPhone 11 adopted the dual-lens camera design in 2019.

However, just because the iPhone 15 is the most affordable pick in Apple's new lineup doesn't mean you shouldn't consider adding some protection. Apple's Ceramic Shield glass is durable, but it's not indestructible, and it's only on the front display — the back of the phone is made from normal glass that will shatter or crack quite easily if you drop your iPhone, as well as collect scratches from the bumps and scrapes of everyday life. The good news is that the popularity of the iPhone means you'll never be faced with a shortage of choices for the best and most stylish protection for your device. In fact, there are so many different companies making iPhone cases that it can be overwhelming, so we've rounded up a few of the best picks below, from clear and classy cases that let the iPhone's colorful back shine through to rugged tactical cases that will serve you well through life's most extreme adventures.

Read more
The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases in 2024: top 17 you can buy
Nomad's Modern Leather case on an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has become a favorite among Apple fans since its launch. While it’s never easy to spend more money, especially after buying a new phone, it’s a good idea to invest in a protective case for the phone to avoid scratches, chips, or other damage. You can find plenty of cases on the market, from those that provide complete protection to those that add style to your phone. Here are our top picks for the best cases available for the iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2024.

Read more
The best iPhone 14 Pro cases: 20 best ones in 2024
OtterBox OtterGrip case front of iPhone 14 Pro

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is an impressive device that comes packed with a lot of features users will love. It boasts a stunning, always-on 6.1-inch Dynamic Island display, a fast and responsive A16 Bionic chip, and an excellent 48MP primary camera.

However, despite its strength and durability, it is important to protect it with a suitable case. If you're looking for the best iPhone 14 Pro cases available right now, here are some great options to consider.

Read more