Apple's iPhone 14 series is here, and that means it's time to get your hands on the iPhone 14. With its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, up to 512GB of storage, and gorgeous colorways, the new iPhone 14 starts from $799 — and dropping almost $800 on your new phone means you'll want to protect your investment.

There are already some great cases around for the iPhone 14 series, and we've done the hard work by rounding up some of the best iPhone 14 cases currently available. There's something here to suit all tastes and budgets, from minimalist clear cases to sleek leather wallets, colorful silicone options to rugged choices. Your new iPhone 14 case is on this list!

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

Pros Eco-friendly, vegetable-tanned leather

Super-slim, pocket-friendly profile

Tonal metal side buttons

Wallet pocket stores up to three cards Cons Super-slim profile may not provide as much drop protection as other cases

Mujjo's Leather Wallet Case is a must if you want a stylish, practical, eco-friendly case. The wallet pocket stores up to three cards, and the case is made from vegetable-tanned, eco-friendly leather that's gold-rated for its low environmental impact. Each super-slim case is lined with Japanese microfiber for security and insulation and has a rich color and durable finish that will develop a gorgeous patina, becoming more beautiful with age. A 1mm raised leather bezel and raised camera bump protect your screen and camera from scratches, while redesigned side buttons in tonal metal are pleasingly clicky and responsive. This case also includes MagSafe for fast wireless charging. Grab it in your choice of three colors: tan, black, or Monaco Blue.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

Totallee Ultra-Thin Case

Pros Slim, minimalist design

Choice of four transparent colors or frosted clear

Raised lip protects screen and camera Cons Not the most rugged drop protection

The iPhone is a pretty sleek device, so why would you want to add extra bulk with a case? With Totallee's Super-Thin case, you don't need to. This case is just 0.33 inches thick and made from soft, grippy TPU that absorbs shock. Its slim, minimalist design is ideal for those who just want to protect their phone without branding or intricate designs, and it comes in a choice of four transparent colors or a frosted clear option. There's a raised lip around the screen and camera to keep them safe, and it'll protect from minor drops (from around waist height), though you'll want to pair it with a screen protector for the best protection.

Totallee Ultra-Thin Case

Casetify Bounce Case

Pros Protects against drops up to 21.3 feet

Bounce corners protect against structural damage

EcoShock material dissipates shock Cons More expensive than many other cases

Casetify's most protective case yet, the Bounce Case offers a whopping 21.3 feet of drop protection — six times the Military Standard. This colored transparent case boasts "Bounce Corners" inspired by suspension bridges. Compression ribs with three air cavities provide cushioned protection and bounce-back to protect your phone from structural damage if you drop it. The inner sides and back of this case are reinforced with EcoShock material, which helps dissipate shock and is made with 40% plant-based material. You can also rest assured you're making an eco-friendly choice here, as Casetify's Re/Casetify program recycles unwanted and used cases. This case comes in a choice of colors, all customizable with a name, message, or pattern in your font of choice. The downside? It doesn't come cheap.

Casetify Bounce Case

Nomad Leather Modern Case

Pros Made from genuine raw, vegetable-tanned Horween leather

Up to 10 feet of drop protection

MagSafe compatible

Choice of two colors Cons You'll need a separate screen protector

A leather case is a classic that will never go out of style. This one from Nomad offers up to 10 feet of drop protection packed into a sleek, ultra-thin yet rugged case. Made from genuine raw, vegetable-tanned Horween leather from one of America's oldest tanneries, it will develop a beautiful patina over time that's totally unique to each case. Raised edges provide additional screen protection, and this case is MagSafe compatible too. You'll definitely need to invest in a separate screen protector, though. Pick up this case in black or brown leather.

Nomad Leather Modern Case

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Pros Silky-soft silicone case

Wide choice of vibrant colors

Soft microfiber lining

Built-in MagSafe compatibility Cons Not the cheapest option out there

Apple's Silicone Case is ideal if you're craving the complete Apple experience for your new iPhone 14. This silky-soft silicone case comes in a wide array of eight colors, but we like the Lilac option, a gorgeous match for the purple iPhone 14. A soft microfiber lining cushions your phone against scratches and scuffs, while built-in magnets mean you can use the case with your choice of MagSafe accessories. It's not the cheapest case around, but it's far from the most expensive, either.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Mous Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Compatible Case

Pros Built-in magnets for MagSafe compatibility

Choice of stylish backplates in wood, leather, pearl, or fabric finishes

Ripple grip ribs reduce the risk of drops

AiroShock technology for protection if you do drop your phone Cons Not the most colorful designs

If you like your cases like your phones — sleek, stylish, and considered — then the Limitless 5.0 case from Mous will check all your boxes. This stylish case comes with a choice of refined backplates. We love the Walnut version, pictured, but it also comes in a lighter bamboo wood, or you can choose between Aramid Fiber, black leather, Silver Pearl, or a speckled black and white fabric. Under the hood, there's some serious protection happening, with impact-absorbing AiroShock technology, ultra-rigid materials, a microfiber lining to shield against scratches, and a high-defense camera bump, plus a lip around the screen for added protection. The rippled grip ridges give serious grip, reducing the risk of you dropping your phone, and a ring of N45 neodymium magnets ensures this case is compatible with your choice of MagSafe accessories.

Mous Limitless 5.0 MagSafe Compatible Case

Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case

Pros Tough multilayered protection

MagSafe compatible

Fold-out kickstand Cons Colors aren't the most exciting

Tough on your phone? Then you'll want a case that withstands it all. Spigen's Tough Armor Case to the rescue! This case provides a multilayered defense against drops and dings thanks to its tough PC and TPU construction. There's a fold-out kickstand for hands-free calls or viewing, plus built-in MagSafe compatibility, and it comes in a choice of three colors. Buy it right now from Spigen and you'll even get a free screen protector thrown in (this promotion was active at the time of writing). If we had anything negative to say, it's that the colors on offer are a little basic, but that's no bad thing if you care more about rugged protection than a colorful case.

Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case

Pros Up to 13 feet of drop protection

Microban antimicrobial protection

Armor Cloud Technology acts like an airbag for your phone

Nonslip inverted grips Cons Not as grippy as some other Speck cases

The best way to protect against drops is to prevent them from happening. Speck's Presidio2 Grip Case aims to do just that, with nonslip inverted grips and a soft-touch finish to keep your phone firmly in hand. If you do happen to drop your phone, don't stress! This case protects against drops of up to 13 feet with Armor Cloud Technology. The perimeter of the case is lined with tiny air capsules that act like an airbag, compressing on impact to provide a cushion of air for your phone. There's in-built Microban antimicrobial protection, which provides up to a 99% reduction in stain- and odor-causing bacteria on the surface of your case, and a raised bezel around the screen prevents it from shattering or scratching if your phone lands face down. This case comes in a choice of five multi-tonal colors and offers a precise fit for your iPhone 14, with ultra-responsive buttons. Some reviews have mentioned that it's not as grippy as some other Speck cases, though.

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case

Otterbox Commuter Series AntiMicrobial

Pros Dual-layer polycarbonate and synthetic rubber case

Built-in antimicrobial protection

MagSafe and Qi charging compatible

Made with over 35% recycled plastic Cons May not work with wireless charging pads

No list of cases is complete without an entry from Otterbox, a brand we trust for its protective phone cases. Our pick of the bunch for your iPhone 14 is the Commuter Series Antimicrobial Case, which comes in four imaginatively-named colors, including Trees Company, a deep green that's our pick of the bunch, Into the Fuchsia (pink), Don't be Blue, and black. Designed for life on the go, this case offers dual-layer defense with a PC shell and synthetic rubber slipcover for added grip. Port covers keep out dust and dirt, the slim, pocket-friendly profile makes it easy to slide your phone into a pocket, and there's a silver-based antimicrobial additive infused into the case, which inhibits microbial growth and protects the exterior of the case from common bacteria. This case is compatible with both Qi charging and MagSafe charging (though there are no magnets) and protects against three times as many drops as the military standard. It's an eco-friendly choice, too, as it's made with over 35% recycled plastic.

Otterbox Commuter Series AntiMicrobial

Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Prismatic Aluminium MagSafe Case

Pros Slim, lightweight, military-grade alloy frame

Raised edges around the screen and camera

Charging port cover keeps dust, dirt, and water out

MagSafe compatible Cons Only available in one colorway

What's slim and light yet offers surprisingly durable protection for your new iPhone? The Atomic Slim 4 Prismatic Aluminum MagSafe Case from Ghostek. This shock- and scratch-resistant case has a hybrid dual-layer construction, with a lightweight military-grade alloy frame, raised edges around the screen and camera to stop them from touching down, and a silicone charging port cover that keeps out dust, dirt, and water. The only negative? It's currently only available in one colorway, which may not be to all tastes.

Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Prismatic Aluminium MagSafe Case

Tech21 Evo Sparkle MagSafe Case

Pros Clear case with added sparkle

Advanced antimicrobial technology built in

Up to 12 feet of drop protection

MagSafe compatible Cons Not the easiest to remove

Want to show off your new iPhone but find clear cases a bit boring? This sparkle case from Tech21 has you covered. It boasts anti-yellowing technology and an exclusive sparkle effect that glitters and sparkles when it catches the light. It's more than just a pretty case, though, with up to 12 feet of drop protection and advanced antimicrobial protection built in. There's also a raised bezel around the camera to keep it safe from harm and superb scratch resistance so your case — and your phone — stay looking as good as new.

Tech21 Evo Sparkle MagSafe Case

Olixar Anti-Shock Case

Pros Textured surface adds grip

In-built shock-absorbing technology

Integrated buttons keep out dust and dirt

Choice of three colors Cons There are better options for serious drop protection

For under $20, you can grab this soft case from Olixar. Custom molded for the iPhone 14, its textured, tactile surface adds grip, making your phone less likely to slip through your fingers. There's in-built shock-absorbing technology to protect your iPhone should you happen to drop it, with integrated buttons to keep out dirt and dust. This case comes in purple, blue, or dark gray and happens to look pretty stylish, in our opinion. However, it doesn't offer the most rugged drop protection around.

Olixar Anti-Shock Case

Case-Mate Blox The Square Case

Pros Unusual contemporary square case

Up to 10 feet of drop protection

Built-in magnets for MagSafe compatibility

Wide range of colors to choose from Cons Square corners might not be to all tastes

The iPhone 14 already stands out in a sea of competition, but if you want to stand out even more, this is the case for you. Unlike most rounded-edged cases, the Blox case is a square case that boasts a stylish, contemporary vibe. On offer is up to 10 feet of drop protection, with a raised edge around the camera and screen. There are flexible sides for added grip, and the materials used in the construction of this case are designed to resist scratches and prevent yellowing. There are also built-in magnets, so this case is compatible with all MagSafe chargers and accessories. It's crafted using standard certfified recycled content, too, so it's a sustainable choice as well as a beautiful one. Pick it up in a range of cool colors, including black, clear, Matte Clay (a terracotta pink), Neon Lemon, Neon Watermelon, Rainbow Frosting (clear with iridescence), or — our pick — Gilded Age, a luscious gold.

Case-Mate Blox The Square Case

Lovecases Bee Happy Gel Case

Pros 100% transparent case shows off your phone

Fun Bee Happy design

Slim-fitting, flexible, and lightweight

Nonslip coating for extra grip Cons Look elsewhere for serious drop protection

You'll never be as happy as you will with this Bee Happy case on your phone (sorry). This 100% transparent case from LoveCases is ideal if you want to show off your new iPhone while also enjoying a fun, bee-themed design. Made from durable materials, it's slim fitting and flexible, ideal if you like to slip your phone into a pocket. A raised bezel around the screen and camera keeps them safe in the event of drops or bumps, while a nonslip coating adds extra grip for the butterfingers among us. For $10, this is one of the best cases around.

Lovecases Bee Happy Gel Case

Ringke Fusion Clear Case with Card Slot

Pros Clear case shows off your phone

Leave your wallet at home with the handy card slot

Dual-layer protection

Meets military drop test standards Cons Raised edges could be thicker for added camera and screen protection

Next up is another clear case, this time from Ringke. You're getting two layers of protection in one, with the hard PC shell that protects against scratches and a flexible TPU bumper that absorbs impact from drops. Speaking of drops, this case meets military drop test standard MIL-STD 810G-516.6, so you can be sure your phone will be safe from most drops and dings. The raised bezel around the front and back of the case also adds an extra layer of protection to your phone's screen and camera.

Ringke Fusion Clear Case with Card Slot

Catalyst Crux Case

Pros Up to 10 feet of drop protection

Anti-slip grippy texture

Wide corners protect edges of your phone

Comes with a lanyard Cons Only available in black

The Crux Case from Catalyst checks a lot of boxes when it comes to serious protection for your iPhone 14. Designed to withstand drops up to 10 feet, its anti-slip grippy texture also helps repel fingerprints. Made from flexible, durable TPU, it boasts 33% wider corners to protect the edges of your iPhone from bumps and scratches, and it's scratch-resistant too. This case is MagSafe compatible (though there are no magnets) and comes with a handy lanyard.

Catalyst Crux Case

Editors' Recommendations