 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab a 4-pack of Apple AirTags while they’re on sale

By
Person holding an Apple AirTag.
Apple

If you’re one of those people who always keep misplacing their stuff, then you may want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Apple AirTag. Four of the Bluetooth trackers, which will make sure that you never lose anything again, are available for just $80, following a $19 discount on the bundle’s original price of $99. There’s no telling how long this lowered price will last, so if you think you’ll find some use for these tracking devices, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is highlighted in our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers as the top choice if you’re invested in the iOS ecosystem. In addition to a quick and easy one-tap setup to link the tracking device to your iPhone or iPad, the Apple AirTag uses Apple’s Find My network to keep track of your things. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology will lead you to your Apple AirTag, with the help of the millions of devices in the Find My network that will work together to locate your missing item when you activate Lost Mode.

With its IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, the Apple AirTag won’t easily be damaged by the elements, but if you just lost your remote within your living room, for example, you can have it play a sound to make it easier to find. It’s not rechargeable, but the Apple AirTag battery is easily replaceable — you won’t have to do that often, as it will last for more than a year before it needs a new one.

Related

The Apple AirTag will surely prove to be a very helpful device for you and your family, and you can get four of these Bluetooth trackers for only $80 from Walmart. The $19 discount on the bundle’s sticker price of $99 may disappear at any moment though, so if you think you’ll greatly benefit from attaching the Apple AirTag to certain items, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction for this four-pack immediately, as it would be a shame to let the savings slip through your fingers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 4 best Whoop alternatives in 2024
A Charge 6 being used on a wrist.

Whoop is a wearable technology company whose fitness bands track your body’s strain, recovery, and sleep. It’s as popular as many of the best fitness trackers and many of the best smartwatches. Whoops fitness bands are popular amongst professional athletes, but they’re also somewhat expensive. Whoop’s advanced metrics tracking is difficult to match, but there are several Whoop alternatives out there for different price points and fitness needs. We’ve rounded up what we think are the best Whoop alternatives, so read onward for more details.
The best Whoop alternatives in 2024

Buy the if you want the best Whoop alternative overall.
Buy the if you want the best Whoop alternative for simplicity.
Buy the if you want the best premium Whoop alternative.
Buy the if you want the best Whoop alternative for a budget.

Read more
Apple iPad Air is back down to its Black Friday price
The back of the iPad Air 5.

For those who are on the hunt for iPad deals, you probably should take advantage of Best Buy's $150 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air. From its original price of $600, it's back down to $450, which is what the tablet was going for during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you missed the chance to buy the device back then, you shouldn't let this opportunity slip through your fingers -- proceed with completing the transaction now while it's not yet too late.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen
The 2022 Apple iPad Air reigns over both of our lists for the best iPads and best tablets, primarily because of the power it packs for a reasonable price. You'll be able to watch streaming shows, play video games, browse the internet, and multitask between all of these apps without any issues. This is possible through Apple's M1 processor, which comes with an eight-core CPU for efficient performance, an eight-core GPU for amazing graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine and 8GB of RAM for fast processing and rendering. The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air may be overkill for some people, but that only means you won't feel the need to make an upgrade for years to come.

Read more
The latest iPad Air is back at its Black Friday price
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.

Just because it is no longer Black Friday doesn't mean you can't find great deals online. Right now, the Apple iPad Air is 17% off on Amazon with a total price of $500. That means, you'll be saving $100 on this thin and lightweight tablet that customers love. Don't wait, we don't know how long this sale will last so be sure to place your order ASAP.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air
As one of the best iPads, this tablet features immersive 10.9-inch liquid retina display and a M1 chip that offers amazing performance. This device is ideal for gaming and creative purposes with its ability to smoothly transition between apps and the iPadOS feature which is more versatile, productive and intuitive than ever before. Its all-day battery life will allow you to work and play all day, no matter where you are. For even more productivity, you can pair this iPad with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which will transform the tablet into a drawing canvas or note-taking device. It also works with the Apple Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad and a great typing experience.

Read more