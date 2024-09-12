 Skip to main content
Have an Apple Watch 9? Save up to $300 when you trade it for the Series 10

Someone holding the Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

With Apple Watch Series 10 preorders now available, the hunt begins for Apple Watch deals on the new model of the wearable device. If you own the 41mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9 in Midnight or Starlight, and in good condition, you may want to check out Best Buy’s enhanced trade-in offer that will let you save up to $300, which would bring the price of the 42mm, GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 10 down from $399 to only $99. You’re going to have to hurry with the transaction if you want to get the new smartwatch as soon as it rolls out on September 20.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 was announced at Apple’s It’s Glowtime event, and while it hasn’t been released yet, there’s already a lot of interest in the wearable device. It’s powered by Apple’s S10 chipset that maximizes its efficiency, with a battery that can replenish 80% after just 30 minutes of charging. Health and fitness tracking is still amazing in the Apple Watch Series 10, which adds features such as sleep apnea detection, depth gauge and water temperature sensors, and the Vitals app that can measure your Training Load to inform you whether you’re pushing too hard or you can work out a bit more.

In comparison with its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 looks pretty similar with the Digital Crown. However, the new model is thinner and lighter for a much sleeker design, and its display is also bigger — even larger than the screen of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch Series 10 also offers better off-angle viewing through its wide-angle OLED panel, and an upgraded speaker that’s surprisingly loud for playing music and listening to podcasts.

The Apple Watch Series 10 won’t launch until September 20, but there are also some smartwatch deals involving the newly announced model. If you have the 41mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9 in Midnight or Starlight, and in good condition, you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy’s enhanced trade-in offer that will give you $300 in credit that you can use towards the 42mm, GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 10. This would effectively reduce its price from $399 to just $99! You better make the purchase now if you want to get the wearable device on the first day that it’s out.

