Save $500 on the exceptional Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra sitting on a chair outside, with its screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Looking for great last-minute tablet deals ahead of the holidays? Best Buy is where you need to go: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is on sale for $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,200, it’s enjoying a $500 discount for a brief time. If you’re interested, you’ll need to click the buy button quickly, but if you need a little more insight, read on while we tell you all about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra — one of the best Samsung tablet deals available today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a great high-end tablet option for Android fans, and an ideal choice for someone seeking one of the best tablets (although the S10 Ultra has booted the S9 off that list). When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we described it as “fast, and it has a gorgeous display, great audio, and a lot more. It’s an amazing gadget, but you probably don’t need it.” That remains true, but it’s much more tempting with this significant price cut.

It has a truly beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. As our review describes it, “it’s razor-sharp, amazingly colorful, and gets incredibly bright.” It’s essentially flawless, although that large screen does make it a pretty hefty tablet compared to the other best Android tablets.

It’s also powerful. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra owners will already be familiar with. Software-wise, it has AI-based tools built into it. This includes Transcript Assist for taking notes during meetings or interviews, as well as Circle to Search, Photo Assist, Chat Assist, and more. It’s a powerful set of tools that lend themselves to all your working needs, while the screen and processor can handle gaming during downtime. The tablet also comes with an S Pen stylus for sketching out designs or taking notes by hand.

A truly powerful tablet in so many ways, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra normally costs $1,200. Today, you can buy it from Best Buy for $500 off, so it’s down to a more affordable $700. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field.
