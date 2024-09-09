 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a bigger upgrade than you think

By
Someone holding the Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We didn’t know much about the Apple Watch Series 10 going into Apple’s latest hardware event. Other than a handful of small leaks here and there, this year’s Apple Watch was a surprisingly well-kept secret. Now that it’s official and I’ve had a chance to use it, was it worth that tight-lipped secrecy? It may not seem so on the surface, but I think it was.

At first glance, the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn’t look very different from the Apple Watch Series 9. You still have a squircle display, the Digital Crown, the same watch band system, etc. Some rumors suggested we’d get a complete makeover of the Apple Watch in honor of the wearable’s tenth anniversary, but that didn’t exactly happen. However, don’t let that fool you into thinking the Apple Watch Series 10 is a simple rehash of the Series 9. There are some pretty significant hardware changes here, even if they aren’t immediately apparent.

Recommended Videos

The first big hardware change is the watch’s body. The Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch ever made — measuring 10 percent thinner than the Series 7, 8, and 9. The Series 10 is lighter, too. The aluminum case is up to 10 percent lighter than the Series 9, while the new brushed titanium case is nearly 20 percent lighter than the stainless steel Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Initially, as I was using the Series 10 by itself, these hardware changes didn’t immediately jump out at me. I’ve been wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the majority of the year, and almost everything is lighter and thinner than it. However, when I held the Series 10 side-by-side with a Series 9, it was unmistakable how much sleeker this year’s Apple Watch really is. It doesn’t look like that big of a change in photos, but you absolutely will notice it when you try the watch for yourself.

Along with making the Series 10 slimmer and lighter, Apple also made the display larger. The Apple Watch Series 10 now has the largest display ever on an Apple Watch — even bigger than the one on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. You get about nine percent more display area compared to the Series 9, and while that doesn’t sound like much, it is enough to fit more on the screen at once. If you’re reading a long text or email, for example, you can see an extra line of text on the display versus the Series 9. It’s a small gain, but it’s still greatly appreciated.

The Apple Watch Series 10, being held by someone and viewed from an angle.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

What I find even more impressive than the larger screen size is Apple’s new wide-angle OLED panel. This essentially lets the Series 10 emit more light at wider angles than before, greatly increasing off-angle viewing. I saw a demo of the Series 10 next to the Series 9, and looking at the displays from various angles, the Series 10 screen is remarkably brighter and clearer.

So much of the time I spend looking at my Apple Watch is from an angle rather than head-on, so putting such a strong emphasis on this just makes sense. This new OLED panel also enables select watch faces to display a ticking second hand/counter on the always-on display, which is a really nice touch

The new speaker grille on the Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The other new hardware change is the speaker grille. It has a new design compared to the last few Apple Watch generations, and for the first time ever, it can play music and podcasts. It sounds surprisingly loud, and although it won’t replace your AirPods anytime soon, I can’t wait to use this to listen to podcasts while I’m doing chores around the house and don’t want to wear earbuds.

Admittedly, these are all fairly small things on their own, but added together, I think they make the Apple Watch Series 10 a pretty exciting upgrade. The lighter and thinner body is darn impressive, the improved display is fantastic, and the upgraded speaker is such a great addition. Combined with other upgrades like faster charging, sleep apnea tracking, and a depth gauge for water activities, there’s actually a lot to like.

The Apple Watch Series 10 models on display at Apple Park.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 10 may not be the game-changing Apple Watch some people believed it would be, but I also don’t think it’s fair to write it off as an insignificant spec bump. This is an impressive Apple Watch, and I can’t wait to spend more time with it.

Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 10 are live now, and regular sales will begin on September 20.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
The Apple Watch Series 10 is here, and it’s a big deal
Apple Watch Series 10 debut.

Lights, camera, action! Now that Apple's "It's Glowtime" event is here, the Apple Watch Series 10 has officially been announced. There's a lot of news that comes with it, including details on its specs, how it works, and how soon you'll be able to get your hands on it. This also marks 10 years since the release of the original Apple Watch, so we can get a look at just how far we've come since that initial model.

For starters, this is the thinnest design of any Apple Watch, paired with the biggest display we've ever seen -- yes, even more so than the Apple Watch Ultra. It's the first-ever wide-angle OLED display on a wearable. As an example of why this helps, you can see an extra line of text in apps like Messages, Mail, etc. The screen expands farther down the sides of the case and provides up to 40% more brightness when viewed at an angle. Say goodbye to squinting at your Watch while on the go; just a glance will tell you everything you need.

Read more
The Apple Store is down. Here’s why you can’t use it
Apple Store down.

The online Apple Store is currently unavailable in preparation for today's "It's Glowtime" event. The store still displays products likely to be discontinued, such as the iPhone 15 Pro series and Apple Watch Series 9, but you can no longer purchase them. These products are expected to be replaced by new products, which will be available for preorder shortly.

Instead of a "Buy" button, you'll see this message: "Be right back. We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

Read more
How to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 event today
Official announcement graphic for Apple's iPhone 16 event.

The most highly anticipated annual event on Apple's calendar is nearly upon us. The unveiling of the latest iPhone, the iPhone 16, is scheduled for today, Monday, September 9. As usual, the company will stream the event for everyone to watch.

That's good news, but some important questions must be answered. What time is the event? Where can you watch it? What do we expect to be announced? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the iPhone 16 event.
When is the iPhone 16 event?
Similar to other recent Apple events, the "It's Glowtime" event has already been recorded and is scheduled to stream beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Monday, September 9. You can watch the event as it streams or at your convenience after it's over.

Read more