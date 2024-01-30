 Skip to main content
Apple iPad Air is back down to its Black Friday price

For those who are on the hunt for iPad deals, you probably should take advantage of Best Buy’s $150 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air. From its original price of $600, it’s back down to $450, which is what the tablet was going for during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you missed the chance to buy the device back then, you shouldn’t let this opportunity slip through your fingers — proceed with completing the transaction now while it’s not yet too late.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

The 2022 Apple iPad Air reigns over both of our lists for the best iPads and best tablets, primarily because of the power it packs for a reasonable price. You’ll be able to watch streaming shows, play video games, browse the internet, and multitask between all of these apps without any issues. This is possible through Apple’s M1 processor, which comes with an eight-core CPU for efficient performance, an eight-core GPU for amazing graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine and 8GB of RAM for fast processing and rendering. The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air may be overkill for some people, but that only means you won’t feel the need to make an upgrade for years to come.

The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s bright and sharp, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front with Center Stage that will keep you in the frame during video calls even when you’re moving. The tablet ships with iPadOS 15, but you can upgrade to iPadOS 17, the operating system’s latest version, as soon as you get it.

Whether you’re an Apple fan or not, the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air should be at the top of your list if you’re looking for tablet deals. This is especially true because its Wi-Fi, 64GB model is currently available for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday price of $450 from Walmart, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $600. We’re pretty sure that stocks will sell quickly, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase today. Tomorrow may already be too late due to the high demand for the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air.

