Flash deal drops the price of the DJI Mini 3 Drone to just $550

By
A DJI Mini 3 Drone on a white background.
DJI

Over at Best Buy today, there’s a fantastic deal on the DJI Mini 3 drone which is perfect for anyone waiting for great drone deals. Currently, you can buy the DJI Mini 3 drone for $550, meaning you save $60 off the regular price of $610. A decent discount of just under 10% on a highly sought after drone, this is perfect for anyone keen to see more of the world. If you want to learn more, keep reading — or you can simply tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the DJI Mini 3 drone

DJI makes some of the best drones around and the DJI Mini 3 drone is a great example of what it does well. When we tried out the DJI Mini 3 drone, we described it as a game changer. It’s incredibly lightweight, weighing just 249g so it’s perfect for taking on your travels without being too heavy to take around.

Crucially, it records great quality imagery. The DJI Mini 3 drone is able to film in 4K HDR video for crystal clear aerial shots, while being able to capture details in highlights and shadows, whether it’s day or night. It also has great features like True Vertical Shooting and QuickShots. True Vertical Shooting makes it simple to capture tall landmarks like skyscrapers or waterfalls, while QuickShots means you can choose dynamic flight patterns or capture a vista with Panorama mode.

Related

The DJI Mini 3 drone is resistant to 38kph winds so it’ll stay steady when it counts. It has up to 38 minutes of battery life so it’s perfect for long sessions. When it comes down to earth, you have a built-in 5.5-inch HD display which makes it clear to see what’s going on, even in direct sunlight. The DJI Mini 3 drone also comes with the DJI Fly App pre-installed so you’re all set for being in control at all times.

A ton of fun whether you’re hiking for the day, heading to the beach, or simply exploring the skies, the DJI Mini 3 drone usually costs $610. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $550 which is a modest but useful discount. Check it out now before the discount ends soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
