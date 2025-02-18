We gave the Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar a 9 out of 10 — it’s $500 off today

It wasn’t long ago that anyone looking to experience home theater surround sound would have to invest in an AV receiver, speakers, and a bunch of wires to get a system up and running. Thankfully, 2025 brings a present-day packed with soundbar options, and many of these devices can virtualize an entire Dolby Atmos configuration! As a matter of fact, one of these bars is on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $1,000. The full MSRP on this model is $1,500. We tested this soundbar back in October 2023 and reviewer Simon Cohen had this to say about it: “With virtualized Dolby Atmos this good, who needs more speakers?”

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus

Sennheiser’s industry-lauded audio engineering is on full display with the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, a premium soundbar with four main drivers, a dedicated center channel, two up-firing speakers, and a built-in subwoofer. When wired to your TV via HDMI eARC, any AV component (including the TV’s built-in apps) will send audio to the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, and the bar supports up to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X through this HDMI 2.0a connection. You can also connect devices to the Ambeo’s two HDMI inputs, and can link up to four wireless Ambeo subs or one wired sub via LFE.

When it comes to sound quality, the Ambeo Soundbar Plus is going to blow you away. Expect warm and kinetic bass and solid articulation for treble and midrange frequencies. The surround sound virtualization doesn’t quite hit complete Dolby Atmos levels, but it’s a convincing emulation nonetheless. You’ll also be able to customize audio settings and perform a room calibration using the Sennheiser app. The soundbar also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you’ll be able to stream music from services like Spotify. The Ambeo even features built-in Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities!

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, but soundbar deals like this one tend to come and go rather quickly. That being said, now might be the best (and last) day to save. Take $500 off the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and top Best Buy deals for even more markdowns on top soundbars!