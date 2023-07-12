This Snoopy Apple Watch face is too cute — here’s how to get it

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote was filed with updates to watchOS. The latest version, watchOS 10, is packed with redesigned apps, stackable widgets, and more. But the cutest part has been the addition of the cute Snoopy watch face.

It brings my old Apple Watch SE to life with cool animations and movements. Snoopy and Woodstock react whenever I raise my wrists. It’s one of the most intuitive watch faces on an Apple Watch, and legitimately one of the best additions to the entire watchOS 10 update.

The Snoopy Apple Watch face is lively, interactive, and fun

Snoopy is the famous beagle from the Peanuts comic. The watch face also includes Snoopy’s beloved friend Woodstock, and together they make your boring watch face fun. The duo is meant to interact and play with the watch hands. They also react to weather conditions and get active when you’re working out. You’ll get different Snoopy moods even when you aren’t moving. In the early edition of the comic strips, Snoopy used to walk on four legs, but that’s not happening on the Apple Watch. Here, the beagle is living its best life on two legs.

The Snoopy Apple Watch face has a wide range of animations, so each time you raise your wrist, you are greeted with a different one. Snoopy can be surfing, playing basketball, or giving you side looks to bring the watch face to life. While my Apple Watch SE doesn’t support the always-on display function, Snoopy and Woodstock can be seen sleeping on the always-on display for Apple Watches that support it.

The best part is that it’s not rigid. You can customize the background color and hour numbers. This helps me customize it to match the Apple Watch band that I’m wearing. For instance, I choose the silver background when wearing my classy Nomad Aluminum Band and the Pumpkin color background when I’m wearing the new Nomad Blaze Limited Edition Sport Band. It goes better with sport bands, though.

According to Michael Kent, a Software Engineering Manager at Apple, when the Snoopy watch face is in black and white background, it displays colorful background on every wrist raise on Sundays. It’s said to have been inspired by the comic strips in newspapers.

How to get the Snoopy face on your Apple Watch

To use the Snoopy Watch face, you need to update your Apple Watch to watchOS 10. Once done, follow these steps to get Snoopy on your Apple Watch:

On your iPhone, launch the Watch app. Tap on the Face Gallery tab in the bottom middle of the app. You’ll see the Palette and Snoopy watch faces under New Watch Faces. Tap on Snoopy. You can customize the color and style of the watch face on this page. Once satisfied with the customization, tap on Add below the Snoopy headline.

How to customize the Snoopy face on your Apple Watch

You can further customize the Snoopy Watch face after adding it to the watch. Here’s how:

Press and hold the watch face to go to the edit menu. Tap on Edit. Here, you can customize the Style. Swipe left to bring color customizations. Roll the Digital Crown to get to your desired color. Press the Crown to save the changes.

While I generally use watch faces with complications, I like the Snoopy watch face for having my childhood characters on my wrist. The different interactions of Snoopy and Woodstock in every wrist turn are what I look forward to, alongside checking the time. Admittedly, I wake the watch just to see Snoopy doing random things on the watch face. It’s fun, charming, and a seriously wonderful addition to watchOS 10.

