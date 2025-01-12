 Skip to main content
Apple Watch SE might embrace a new look this year

By
Apple Watch SE with Nomad Aluminum Band
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Apple embarked on a design refresh trajectory for its smartwatch line last year, starting with the Apple Watch Series 10. Now, the company is reportedly eyeing a similar treatment for the Apple Watch SE refresh that arrives later this year.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentions a design makeover for the entry-level smartwatch. “A fresh version of the lower-end SE model will sport a new look,” says the report.

Gurman didn’t dig into details about the specific changes buyers can expect from the next Apple Watch SE. A previous Bloomberg report, however, mentions that the aluminum casing could be replaced in favor of plastic.

“Perhaps it’s looking to get the cost down,” said the report. It is not clear whether Apple would reduce the asking price, but it is more likely that plastic would help offset the cost of newer — more expensive — innards.

The Apple Watch SE currently starts at $249 in the US. Samsung, on the other hand, offers the Galaxy Watch FE for just $200, while the Galaxy Watch 6 — with all its bells and whistles — starts at merely $50 above the Apple Watch SE.

The World Time watch face showing on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Apple Watch Series 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Assuming Apple goes with a plastic chassis — and that’s a big assumption — it would be interesting to see how the build quality holds up compared to the aluminum kit Apple has used so far.

Plastic would be easy to scuff, though it may not look as ugly as the scratched paint on a metallic surface. With plastic coming into the picture, we can also expect a whole bunch of fun new colors, too. Think of the iPhone 5c, if you will!

An updated processor is expected, but there are no reliable details on whether the updated aesthetic language would also entail a larger display, a bigger battery, or a slimmer profile.

As far as features go, we are not expecting any major upgrades. ECG, in its current iteration, would most likely remain exclusive to the pricier mainline and Ultra models as their highlight wellness feature.

However, if Apple finally ships blood pressure sensing this year, it is possible that some of the erstwhile top-tier health and wellness features could trickle down to the Apple Watch SE line.

