High blood pressure monitoring may finally come to the Apple Watch in 2025

The Apple Watch is no longer just a smart wearable that doubles as a status symbol. The wrist-based powerhouse is capable of saving lives thanks to a bevy of different features, but there’s one area — blood pressure readings — that Apple has never been able to crack. Now, a new rumor hints that the necessary sensors could come to the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

It’s a technology that Apple has tried to crack for a while now, but Mark Gurman said in his Power On! newsletter that we might see blood pressure sensors in the next iteration of the Apple Watch. Based on these early reports, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 will be able to alert users when their blood pressure is too high.

Gurman doesn’t provide any other details aside from a brief mention of the feature. We do know to expect these devices in the second half of this year, around the time Apple typically announces its new iPhone. Of course, the feature isn’t exactly new — Samsung already has blood pressure sensing on its smartwatches — but it would be a great addition to the Apple Watch.

That said, previous implementations of blood pressure sensors have suffered from accuracy issues. New research might offer a solution to that; CES 2025 saw several new products that claim to take medical-grade blood pressure readings from your wrist. Considering Apple was rumored to bring this feature to the Apple Watch Series 10, it’s long overdue.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is already capable of providing in-depth health metrics, and adding blood pressure to the mix would just make the watch even more of a value proposition. It can look for signs of sleep apnea, track heart rate, and even perform an ECG. Sure, it’s not on par with dedicated medical equipment, but the sensors are powerful enough to give you a heads-up if you need to visit the doctor.