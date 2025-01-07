Nomad’s back with another glow-in-the-dark Apple Watch band, and just as with previous versions, it’s a limited edition, so if you want one, you’d better be quick. Why? They’ve proven so popular in the past that they’ve quickly sold out. The latest model is cooler than the last two versions and that’s meant in the most real sense of the word, as it’s called the Glow in the Dark Icy Blue Sport Band.

During the day, Nomad’s sport band takes on a pale blue, almost white shade, but when the lights go down, it transforms into a chilled, yet striking blue color. The band uses photoluminescence to collect its light and glow once the source disappears, but the effect has been enhanced to the point where Nomad claims it’s three times brighter than the original Glow Sport Band.

Just like the Glow 2.0 band, which had a pale green color during the day and a bright neon green at night, the Icy Blue band is fully waterproof and available in two different sizes, so it’s suitable for the 49mm/45mm or the 41mm/40mm Apple Watch. It uses an aluminum pin to secure the band in place, with the excess material tucking underneath it, similar to Apple’s normal Sport Band.

Unfortunately, this time around, Nomad has not announced a glow-in-the-dark iPhone case to go with the Apple Watch band, which may disappoint some who want matching accessories. How much will the band cost? It’s yours for $60, and there are only limited numbers available, with Nomad saying it expects the band to sell out quickly. Considering each previous model has done so, this is more than bluster on its part.

If you do miss out, there are a lot of other excellent Apple Watch bands available, and we’ve also been really impressed with the combination of Apple’s own Milanese Loop band with our titanium Apple Watch Series 10 if you’re hankering for a new band for your Apple Watch. Sadly, none of them glow in the dark.