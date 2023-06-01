 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This year’s Apple Watch Pride band looks better than you might think

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band on Series 5 with an iPhone 14 Pro in PopSockets Disney Pride case
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

It’s June, which means it’s officially Pride Month. Even if you aren’t a member of the LGBQT+ community, you can show your support as an ally in various ways — and it can be as simple as wearing Pride-themed merchandise.

Apple is no stranger to Pride Month, as it has released several Pride Edition Apple Watch bands in the past few years. The bands have come in most of the style varieties that Apple offers, including the Sport Band, Sport Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Nike Sport Band, and even the discontinued woven nylon band styles.

Recommended Videos

This year, Apple released a new Pride Edition design for the classic Sport Band style, and it’s been quite a polarizing one. But I’m personally a big fan! Let’s take a look.

Related

It’s like funfetti cake

Unboxing the Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The design of this year’s Pride Edition Sport Band is pretty simple, but still a lot of fun. We have a solid bright white base with a bunch of elongated pill-shaped capsules that represent the various colors of the core Pride flag, as well as smaller communities like black and brown for the marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, those impacted by HIV/AIDS, and even trans and nonbinary people with the light blue, pink, and white colors.

The bottom half of the band features most of the cooler colors (blues, greens, purples), while the top half has more of the warmer hues (oranges, yellows, reds). Around the middle, where the lugs connect to your Apple Watch, the warm and cool colors are a bit mixed and intertwined, kind of like an ombré effect with capsules.

Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band underside
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The overall design makes me think of sprinkles and birthday cake, which is part of the appeal for me. But I have seen other people on the internet say this is one of the “worst Pride designs yet.” I suppose it’s my love for sweet treats talking, but I think it’s a fun and cute design for Pride.

This year’s design matches the accompanying Pride wallpaper that’s included in the latest versions of iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5.

The Sport Band is a classic

Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band pin-and-tuck closure laser etched
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

For most people, when they buy an Apple Watch, they’re probably going to get it with a Sport Band. It’s a classic design and also quite comfortable. The Pride Edition Sport Band also features the traditional pin-and-tuck closure, and the fluoroelastomer material is soft yet durable. I also really love the touch of adding a laser-etched “Designed with pride in California” on the pin closure itself.

1 of 4
The Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band box
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Back of an Apple Watch Series 5 with the 2023 Pride Edition Sport Band
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band on wrist
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band being worn and shown off
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

It’s been a while since I’ve used the Sport Band straps, as I’d been using the Sport Loop for the past few months. But it’s also comfortable to wear all day.

It’s for a good cause

Pride Edition 2023 Sport Band on Series 5 on wrist
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

While some brands out there just make Pride merchandise for profit, Apple actually does support LGBQT+ advocacy groups and organizations.

When you purchase the Pride Edition Sport Band, or even the Pride Edition Sport Loop or Braided Solo Loops that are still on sale, you support groups like the Equality Federation Institute, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, and more. You can see a full list of the supported organizations from the product page.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Apple’s Black Unity watch band looks great and supports a good cause
Apple Black Unity watch band worn on wrist with Mosaic face

It’s almost February, which, for most people, means pink and red hearts for Valentine’s Day. But there’s more to February than that — February is Black History Month. To commemorate the occasion, Apple released a brand new Black Unity band for the Apple Watch. In 2021, the Black Unity band was in the Sport Band style, while 2022’s version was the Braided Solo Loop. For 2023, Apple went with the Sport Loop style.

We got our hands on the new 2023 Black Unity Sport Loop band, and here’s a closer look at it.
Inspired by the creative power of mosaics

Read more
Meet the Frankenwatch, an Apple Watch Ultra alternative you can make for $352
Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.

Do you want 90% of the Apple Watch Ultra’s looks, ability, and software features without spending $800? Maybe you think it’s impossible, and to get everything the Watch Ultra offers, you have no choice but to wear Apple’s biggest, most feature-packed smartwatch yet. Well, that’s not quite true.

We built an Apple Watch Ultra-style Frankenwatch for $352 — less than half the price of the Ultra. And this is how we did it.
Best of all, it’s still an Apple Watch

Read more
Apple Watch comes to rescue for 81-year-old man just weeks after he bought it
The Apple Watch SE 2 with Nike Bounce watch face.

Apple has been pushing the health-detection features of the Apple Watch pretty hard for years, and for one 81-year-old man, they may have just saved him from a precarious situation. There is a laundry list of health sensors packed into Apple Watches — from things like blood oxygen monitors to atrial fibrillation detection — but it was the fall-detection feature that was able to help a Minnesotan last month.

On October 22, Dennis Nikolai went to change the oil in his snow blower before winter rolls around, but in doing so, slipped in his chair and fell onto his driveway. The 81-year-old usually walks with a cane (according to local news outlet Kare 11) and wasn't able to get up on his own without it. With his family not around and his phone out of reach, there were seemingly no options on how to get help — until his recently purchased Apple Watch turned on saying that it detected a potential fall and asked if he needed assistance.

Read more