This $130 iPhone charger is better than Apple’s official one

When you travel, less is more. This is especially true for your electronic devices, which can quickly become a mess due to all their various cables and chargers. That’s why having combo products works in your favor for these scenarios.

Twelve South has recently launched a new MagSafe charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and even AirPods that is super compact without compromising on charging speed. It’s the ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger, and it’s a perfect accessory for your travel kit or bag.

One of the best chargers for travel

Twelve South’s “ButterFly” is named that way because of how the charger is shaped. It’s basically two round halves featuring anodized aluminum shells that are connected by a vegan leather strap. The two pieces are also magnetic, which helps ensure they stay together. When it’s folded up, it easily fits into the palm of your hand.

There’s also vegan leather on the inner surface of the two pucks to prevent scuffs on your devices. The leather is rather soft and supple, which is nice. The anodized aluminum shell sports a matte finish, so it’s also pretty fingerprint- and smudge-resistant, which is always a bonus. Be warned, though — it can scuff easily if you drop it, which I found out when grabbing some photographs outside.

One of the reasons Apple stopped selling its own MagSafe Duo charger (along with the MagSafe Battery Pack) is likely because it was still using Lightning. Thankfully, the Twelve South ButterFly uses USB-C, just like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and the charging port is inconspicuously located on the half with the Apple Watch charging puck.

And yes, Twelve South does provide a braided USB-C cable for you in the box, along with a 30W power adapter — a real rarity these days. It comes with the necessities, and you also get four international plug adapters: Continental Europe, UK/Hong Kong/Singapore, North America/Japan, and Australia/New Zealand. This should cover most bases if you’re an international traveler, which is, again, why I keep saying this is a great addition to your travel kit.

The MagSafe charger is capable of the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds, and the Apple Watch puck does fast charging for all Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Plus, you can use the ButterFly for all your generations of AirPods or AirPods Pro with either side of the charger, as long as you have a MagSafe charging case.

Versatile for all of your charging needs

Unlike Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger, the ButterFly is incredibly versatile in how you can use it. Rather than be limited to just charging while open and flat, you can use the ButterFly in a variety of ways.

Since the vegan leather connector is quite soft and flexible, this allows the ButterFly to be folded over multiple ways. You can fold it over and just use it as a display stand for your iPhone (perfect for StandBy mode) or even prop up your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode.

And though it’s not meant to be used folded over to charge both devices simultaneously, it is possible if you get a little creative.

Also, since the ButterFly uses USB-C, you could even use a power bank with it, for example, my Anker Nano Power Bank with an integrated USB-C cable. This way, you don’t need to plug the ButterFly into a wall outlet; instead, you can charge both your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously with your power bank of choice.

Twelve South also provides a convenient drawstring pouch to carry the ButterFly, the charging cable and power adapter, and your international adapters too.

A fantastic and premium travel charger

I haven’t traveled much since my daughter was born, but I definitely will be bringing the Twelve South ButterFly when I do go on family trips. It’s small enough to throw into my bag or suitcase easily, and honestly, this is an accessory I’d even bring to Disneyland to top off my devices when I take a break.

The only bad thing about the ButterFly is the premium price tag: $130 is not cheap for a duo charger. But it has a premium look and feel, supports 15W MagSafe and fast charging for all Apple Watch models, and even comes with multiple international power adapters.

If you don’t mind spending the money, the Twelve South ButterFly is an excellent addition to your travel or everyday bag.

