 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This $130 iPhone charger is better than Apple’s official one

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger held in hand.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

When you travel, less is more. This is especially true for your electronic devices, which can quickly become a mess due to all their various cables and chargers. That’s why having combo products works in your favor for these scenarios.

Twelve South has recently launched a new MagSafe charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and even AirPods that is super compact without compromising on charging speed. It’s the ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger, and it’s a perfect accessory for your travel kit or bag.

One of the best chargers for travel

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger and all included accessories including charging cable, pouch, charger brick, and international adapter plugs.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Twelve South’s “ButterFly” is named that way because of how the charger is shaped. It’s basically two round halves featuring anodized aluminum shells that are connected by a vegan leather strap. The two pieces are also magnetic, which helps ensure they stay together. When it’s folded up, it easily fits into the palm of your hand.

Recommended Videos

There’s also vegan leather on the inner surface of the two pucks to prevent scuffs on your devices. The leather is rather soft and supple, which is nice. The anodized aluminum shell sports a matte finish, so it’s also pretty fingerprint- and smudge-resistant, which is always a bonus. Be warned, though — it can scuff easily if you drop it, which I found out when grabbing some photographs outside.

1 of 5
Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger open flat.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger MagSafe charging side showing closeup of vegan leather.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
The Apple Watch charging puck on the Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger closed on a festive placement.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger USB-C charging port.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

One of the reasons Apple stopped selling its own MagSafe Duo charger (along with the MagSafe Battery Pack) is likely because it was still using Lightning. Thankfully, the Twelve South ButterFly uses USB-C, just like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and the charging port is inconspicuously located on the half with the Apple Watch charging puck.

Related

And yes, Twelve South does provide a braided USB-C cable for you in the box, along with a 30W power adapter — a real rarity these days. It comes with the necessities, and you also get four international plug adapters: Continental Europe, UK/Hong Kong/Singapore, North America/Japan, and Australia/New Zealand. This should cover most bases if you’re an international traveler, which is, again, why I keep saying this is a great addition to your travel kit.

The MagSafe charger is capable of the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds, and the Apple Watch puck does fast charging for all Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Plus, you can use the ButterFly for all your generations of AirPods or AirPods Pro with either side of the charger, as long as you have a MagSafe charging case.

Versatile for all of your charging needs

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger open flat charging an iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Unlike Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger, the ButterFly is incredibly versatile in how you can use it. Rather than be limited to just charging while open and flat, you can use the ButterFly in a variety of ways.

Since the vegan leather connector is quite soft and flexible, this allows the ButterFly to be folded over multiple ways. You can fold it over and just use it as a display stand for your iPhone (perfect for StandBy mode) or even prop up your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode.

1 of 3
Apple Watch Ultra charging on the Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger.
Charge your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode. Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger folded to charge both an iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra.
Fold it over and have your iPhone in StandBy and Apple Watch charging together, though it's not practical. Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends
Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger charging an iPhone 15 Pro to show StandBy.
iPhone display showing StandBy while charging on Twelve South ButterFly. Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

And though it’s not meant to be used folded over to charge both devices simultaneously, it is possible if you get a little creative.

Also, since the ButterFly uses USB-C, you could even use a power bank with it, for example, my Anker Nano Power Bank with an integrated USB-C cable. This way, you don’t need to plug the ButterFly into a wall outlet; instead, you can charge both your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously with your power bank of choice.

Twelve South also provides a convenient drawstring pouch to carry the ButterFly, the charging cable and power adapter, and your international adapters too.

A fantastic and premium travel charger

Apple Watch Ultra charging on the Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

I haven’t traveled much since my daughter was born, but I definitely will be bringing the Twelve South ButterFly when I do go on family trips. It’s small enough to throw into my bag or suitcase easily, and honestly, this is an accessory I’d even bring to Disneyland to top off my devices when I take a break.

The only bad thing about the ButterFly is the premium price tag: $130 is not cheap for a duo charger. But it has a premium look and feel, supports 15W MagSafe and fast charging for all Apple Watch models, and even comes with multiple international power adapters.

If you don’t mind spending the money, the Twelve South ButterFly is an excellent addition to your travel or everyday bag.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
17 iPhone apps I couldn’t live without in 2023
An iPhone 15 Pro home screen with festive decorations.

Though I check out and review a variety of smartphones, including Android phones, my primary device is my iPhone 15 Pro. Not only is it my main device because I like the hardware, but I’m quite vested in the Apple ecosystem — especially when it comes to apps from the App Store.

As you can guess, my entire life is pretty much accessible on my iPhone. Not just photos and messages, but also all of the apps I use daily. And while there's no shortage of great iPhone apps, but these are the ones I couldn't live without in 2023.
1Password

Read more
You’re all wrong — 60Hz on the iPhone is fine
A video playing on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 launch feels like it was just yesterday, but rumors of the iPhone 16 are already floating around. Some of the most recent have been bad news for enthusiasts, as it seems Apple is happy to stick with one of the more controversial elements of the iPhone 15: a 60Hz refresh rate.

While some people have dismissed this as tech-bubble griping that no one in the actual public cares about, there's definitely some fire to go with all this smoke. A 60Hz refresh rate, while not criminal, is starting to look increasingly comical on Apple's $799-plus smartphones. After all, almost every single Android smartphone priced at more than $500 now has a 90Hz or even 120Hz display — so why are two of Apple's best smartphones languishing with objectively worse screen tech?

Read more
5 things Apple needs to do with the iPhone in 2024
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera module.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

2023 was an exciting one for Apple and the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple surprised everyone by giving the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus some unexpected upgrades with the camera, as well as bringing the Dynamic Island over to non-Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also got substantial changes with the titanium frame, Action button, and tetraprism telephoto lens on the Pro Max model for 5x optical zoom.

Read more