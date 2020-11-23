The best USB-C power adapters, cables, and portable chargers for iPhone 12

Whether or not you accept Apple’s explanation for why it no longer includes a charger in the box with the new iPhone 12 series, the fact remains: The only accessory that now comes with the newest phones is a USB-C to Lightning cable that can be used with a charger for fast charging. Otherwise, you have to use a slower Lightning charger you may already own from older iPhones. But why not take advantage of faster charging? After all, the iPhone 8 and newer can fast charge using USB-C adapters, and Apple says fast charging should get you up to 50% battery capacity in 30 minutes — more or less — depending on the overall battery condition of your phone.

For fast charging, look for a charging rate of 18W or more and USB-C, as opposed to the older more familiar USB-A. When it comes to charging cables, look for durability. Nylon braiding and reinforced connectors reduce tangling and fraying. Most people want faster charging, and that is available with a number of third party USB-C wall chargers, cables, and portable chargers available for the new iPhone series. Here are some of the best ones we’ve found.

USB-C power adapters

Aukey Minima 18W iPhone Fast Charger

This fast Power Delivery charger, with its foldable plug, is ultra-compact for home or travel and works with USB-C devices, including the new 2020 iPhones. Use it to future proof your charging tech for your phone or tablet. It features safeguards that protect your devices from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. It comes in black or white.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

When you want to charge an iPhone, it’s best to go right to the Apple source for unerring compatibility. The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers quick, efficient charging wherever you go. Compatible with any USB‑C device, Apple recommends pairing it with the iPhone 8 or later to leverage the fast-charging feature, or the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) for optimal performance. There’s no cable in the box, but you can use the come that comes with your iPhone 12.

RAVPower 30W 2-Port Fast Charger

Loaded with 18W of output and packed with a USB-C Power Delivery port, RAVpower promises to deliver 3x faster speed charging for your new iPhone — going from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. The compact, pocketable 2.8-ounce body makes it easy to tote around in a backpack or purse. The unit’s multi-charging protects your device from over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuiting. It features a USB-C PD 18W 3.0 port and a 12W USB-A port to charge two devices simultaneously. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 range, iPhone 11 Pro, MacBook Pro, Macbook Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad Air, and Airpods Pro.

Anker 36W 2-Port PIQ 3.0

The Anker Power 3 offers high-speed charging for almost any mobile device, with universal high speed for the iPhone and other USB phones and tablets. Its compact size and foldable plug make it travel-ready for any destination from across town to around the globe. Built-in safety technology provides complete protection for all your devices.

ZMI zPower Turbo 65W USB-C PD Wall Charger

This USB-C wall charger offers 65W of output to power USB PD devices ranging from new smartphones, tablets, and laptops and will charge your 13-inch MacBook Pro to 100% in just 2.1 hours. The unit has built-in protection against overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting. It ships with a 5′ USB-C to USB-C cable with e-mark, for charging and USB 2.0 data.

Charging cables

Anker iPhone 12 Charger Cable

This cable is compatible with any USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter) to charge iOS devices, and provide fast charging for various Apple and other device brands. Made with tough and durable two-shade nylon, it’s double braided for distinction from all your other cables. It claims to last 30x longer than ordinary cables and has passed Mfi (Made for iPod) certification and strict quality controls for safe Apple charging.

Jsaux iPhone 12 Charging Cable

The Jsaux USB C to Lightning Cable, complete with MFi (Made for iPod) certification means it has undergone strict quality testing to ensure Apple device safety when fast charging at high speed. Power Delivery fast charging lets you charge your iPhone 12 from zero to 50% in 30 minutes for the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 8, 8 Plus, and other later models when using your USB-C Power Delivery Charger (Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter). This cable also has the newest C94 lightning end, specially designed for fast charging.

USB-C portable chargers

Miady 10,000mAh Dual USB Portable Charger

The 10,000mAh Power Bank battery pack includes two portable chargers that let you charge mobile devices without being near a plug socket. Each fully charges 2.4 times for iPhone X, 3.6 times for an iPhone 8, and 2.2 times for and Samsung Galaxy S9. Each has 2 USB output ports that detect all the connected devices to distribute output up to 5V 2.1A. The USB C and Micro USB ports can fully refill the battery in 5 hours at 5V 2.0. The Li-polymer battery pack is safe, light, and slim with a grippy exterior that is easy to hold and easy to tote around town in your backpack or purse.

RAVPower Portable Charger

This muscle-bound portable charger, with its 20,000mAh capacity, can recharge your phone, tablet, or almost all USB devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones several times before conking out. Its 18W PD and QC output for swift charging speeds bring your new iPhone up to 50% in 30 minutes. Built-in UL certified battery cell and complete charging protections make you and your device safer. There are multiple ways to recharge the power bank in as little as 5.5 hours.

