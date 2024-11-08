 Skip to main content
The iPhone 18 Pro may get a camera feature never before seen on the iPhone

A close-up of the cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Our iPhones are our primary devices to check the latest news, connect with friends on social media, and capture important memories through photos.

A significant camera upgrade is anticipated for the iPhone Pro series; however, this enhancement will not be available on the current iPhone 16 Pro or the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro series. Instead, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to introduce a main rear camera with a variable aperture for the first time. This information comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared the details on Medium.

A variable aperture allows you to adjust the size of the lens opening on the iPhone, similar to how you can with a DSLR camera. This feature gives you greater control over the amount of light that enters the camera sensor, affecting the depth of field in your photos. With a variable aperture, you can switch between different f-stops, providing flexibility for various shooting conditions. In other words, you can enjoy more artistic freedom to experiment with varying depths of field and achieve the desired look for your photos.

Photographic Styles on the iPhone 16 Pro.
Photographic Styles on the iPhone 16 Pro Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Most smartphones do not feature variable aperture technology. However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra does include this capability, just like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus also had a variable aperture system, but it was based on older technology. Currently, Samsung’s latest models, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, do not incorporate variable aperture technology.

Kuo expects Apple to turn to Chinese-based Sunny Optical and Taiwan’s Largan Precision as its variable aperture lens providers.

Going back to the iPhone 14 Pro series, the main cameras on Apple’s premium phones have featured a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78. We should expect more of the same on the iPhone 17 Pro series, which is likely to debut in September. Apple should announce the iPhone 18 series in 2026.

Since the first iPhone was revealed in 2007, Apple has consistently improved the camera on its No. 1 product. The next significant update could arrive in less than two years.

