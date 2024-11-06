iOS 18.2 may make charging your iPhone even easier. Here’s how

We’ve all been in a situation where we need to charge our phone quickly, but it can be hard to gauge just how much time it needs to spend on the charger before it gets a usable amount of juice. A feature coming to iOS 18.2 will tell you how much more time your phone needs, although we aren’t quite sure yet when it will be released.

On Monday, iOS 18.2 beta 2 was released to developers. 9to5Mac spotted the codebase for this feature in their breakdown, stating that it will calculate the amount of time needed to reach a certain charge threshold based on how powerful the charger is. The framework was dubbed “BatteryIntelligence” within the code, but although it was present, the feature isn’t finished. That likely means it has been added in for testing purposes, but won’t be ready for full deployment for some time yet.

Although iPhones can already provide an estimate of how long it will take to reach full charge, this new feature will make it possible to receive a rough estimate of how long it will take the battery to reach a specific charge level.

This change comes on the heels of previous updates that allow users to adjust the maximum charge from the default 80% to 85%, 90%, or 95% to preserve battery life over time. Your iPhone can also tell you if you’re using a slow charger or not.

Apple introduced iOS 18 with a lot of powerful new perks like Apple Intelligence, but some of the best quality of life features are the smaller, behind-the-scenes changes that users are only now discovering. While asking Siri to help rewrite an email is one thing, the function doesn’t mean a whole lot if your battery goes caput halfway through.