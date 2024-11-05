It’s Election Day in the U.S., and Apple is making it easier for people to check real-time results. The Apple News app will have a Live Activity feature that starts displaying results on your device as they come in tonight. The Live Activity on iPhone will appear on the Dynamic Island (if your iPhone has it) and the lock screen.

For the election, the Live Activity feature will provide up-to-date information, eliminating the need to refresh the Apple News app. You can expect results for the presidential, Senate, and House races to be posted.

The Election Day Live Activity tracker is also available on iPads and Apple Watches, including the all-new iPad mini (2024) and Apple Watch Series 10.

To use the Election Day Live Activity tracker, you must activate it by following these steps:

Open the Apple News app.

Tap the icon next to Follow the election live.

Confirm the setting by tapping OK in the pop-up.

Apple’s Live Activities is a feature that shows real-time information from apps directly on your iPhone’s Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, where applicable. This allows you to stay updated on things like sports scores, delivery tracking, or ridesharing ETAs without having to unlock your phone or constantly open apps. It’s a convenient way to remain informed and connected to what matters most, reducing distractions and enhancing your iPhone experience.

Today’s federal election will determine whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris will become the 47th president of the United States. Also at stake are 34 U.S. Senate seats and all 435 House seats.