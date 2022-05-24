 Skip to main content
Celebrate Pride month with these rainbow Apple Watch bands

Apple is celebrating Pride Month this June with two new Apple Watch faces as well as new colorful straps, the company announced today. They will be going on sale later today through Apple’s web stores with a later launch in physical stores, while the Watch faces will be available immediately.

There are two watch bands being sold, the Pride Edition Sport Loop, and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. Both come with the symbolic Pride rainbow, but Apple’s one is brighter and more vibrant than Nike’s, which is darker. The watch faces similarly are rainbow-themed, with the Pride Threads watch face built to mirror the loops of the Pride Edition Sport Loop band.

Aside from the new watches, Apple is also launching a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ social media campaign. Like all its other similar campaigns, this will focus on images captured using iPhones albeit centering on people and places relevant to the LGBTQ+ movement.

“Coming soon to @apple on Instagram, the series will feature works from photographers Ryan McGinley at Stonewall Inn in New York, Evan Benally Atwood at Window Rock in Arizona, Meinke Klein at The Homomonument in Amsterdam, Caia Ramalho at Paulista Avenue in São Paulo; Lydia Metral at Plaza de Chueca in Madrid, and Collier Schorr at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco, featuring Baobei,” Apple said.

Alongside these new products, Apple also highlights its support for LGBTQ+ organizations including Encircle, the Trevor Project, Equality Federation Institute, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, The National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, and SMYAL.

Apple’s Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loops are available today for $49 and can be ordered both from the Apple web store and the Apple Store app. They won’t be in physical stores until May 26. As for the Pride Watch face, they are available today with the Apple Watch Series 4 forwards as long as you’re running watchOS 8.6 and paired with any suitably modern iPhone.

